Give Thanks and Eat Pie on the East End This Thanksgiving

Let’s be honest, Thanksgiving is all about the pie. So we scoured the North Fork and the Hamptons for pies that will be the star of your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you crave pumpkin, apple, pecan, or even grape, these local bakeries and farms offer the ultimate holiday pie.

1760 Homestead Farm

5412 Sound Avenue, Northville

A quaint historic farm, 1760 Homestead Farm makes some of the most distinct pies on the North Fork. Their Concord grape pie, in particular, is as delicious as it is unique. With a surprisingly sweet and delicious filling, exploding with fresh Concord grapes grown in the Finger Lakes region, this pie is a real delicacy. And why limit yourself to just one pie when their walnut brownie pie is just as memorable a treat? They’re open daily, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 631-831-1652

Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe

112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

The Westhampton Beach Bakery’s perfectly balanced apple pie features a buttery crust, sweet crumb topping, tart apple filling and raisins. Basically, it tastes like a bite of Thanksgiving. The bakery is open Monday–Thursday, 6 a.m.–10 p.m., Friday–Sunday, 6 a.m.–noon. 631-288-6552, beachbakerycafe.com

The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

130 Front Street, Greenport & 56275 Main Road, Southold

The mixed berry pie at the Blue Duck Bakery Cafe is loaded with their own raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, and decorated with a beautiful lattice. It’s the quintessential centerpiece for any Thanksgiving table. Greenport hours are Monday, Thursday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and Southold hours are Wednesday–Friday 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 631-333-2060, 631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Briermere Farms

4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

The wildly popular Briermere Farms’ pumpkin pie is made fresh, filled with a puree of their hand-picked pumpkins. Marketing over 60 years of the same German recipes, it is no surprise that the lines can get quite long (but it’s definitely worth it). The farm is open daily 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 631-722-3931, briermerefarms.com

Carissa’s Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton North & 68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

This upscale, modern bakery offers pies that are a feast for the eyes (and stomach). Their apple pie tastes as good as it looks — delicious, tart and decorated with edible flowers and gold. The bakery is open Thursday—Monday, 8:30 a.m.—3 p.m. 631-604-5911, carissasthebakery.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

A family-owned farm, Fairview Farm’s apple crumb pie is an indulgent treat made with ingredients sourced from their farm — from the eggs to the flour! Serve this authentic pie warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you’ve got a real treat on your hands! They’re open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Hallock’s Cider Mill

1960 Main Road, Jamesport

If you’re in search of the perfect Thanksgiving dessert, you don’t want to miss the apple pie from Hallock’s Cider Mill. This pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, with its thinly sliced cinnamon-spice apples and a crunchy crumb topping. They’re open daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 631-298-1140

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

32 Montauk Highway, Southampton



Restaurant owner and TV chef Andrea Anthony is baking her apple cranberry crumb pie for Thanksgiving. Each deep-dish pie has a 10-inch diameter and serves six to eight people. A very limited number of pies are available for pickup only at the famous Lobster Roll‘s soon-to-be-opened Southampton location on November 24, so email [email protected] to reserve yours soon. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

The Milk Pail

1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

A local farm stand right off Route 27, the Milk Pail makes an array of homemade pies. Their traditional pumpkin pie — with a creamy, smooth and savory pumpkin filling — is best for this time of year. Enjoy your pie with a glass of their homemade apple cider. The farm stand is open Monday—Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Tate’s Bake Shop

43 North Sea Road, Southampton

Aside from their renowned cookies, Hamptons classic Tate’s Bake Shop has an extensive arsenal of baked goods. Their decadent pecan pie, with a caramel filling and a buttery, flaky crust, will surely top off your Thanksgiving dinner. The shop is open daily, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

17 Windmill Lane, Southampton

With the smell of freshly baked pies permeating Windmill Lane, you will find yourself following your nose to Ye Olde Bake Shoppe. This Southampton gem has been serving some of the best fresh baked goods to locals for years. Their pumpkin pie, made with a buttery, flaky crust and a nutty pumpkin filling, has the perfect flavor profile for the Thanksgiving season. It’s open Thursday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. 631-283-6553