Riverhead Woman Accused of Killing Girlfriend

A woman was arrested for stabbing her 20-year-old girlfriend to death at their home in Riverhead late Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

Riverhead Town Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance 1142A East Main Street, but upon arrival, there was nobody home, and there were signs of a struggle at 11:58 p.m., police said.

Officers found the victim, Marta Esmerelda Ramirez-Carbajal, a short time later at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her girlfriend, 21-year-old Karen Abigail Delacruz-Reyes, who was also at the hospital, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Delacruz-Reyes will be arraigned Friday at Riverhead Justice Court.