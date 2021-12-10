10 Excellent Hamptons Holiday Gift Ideas for 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Searching the Hamptons to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list? We’ve got you covered!

Arckit Architectural Scale Model Building Kits

Everyone knows that Sag Harbor Books and Southampton Books have plenty of book options for the avid readers on your holiday shopping list, but what many aren’t aware of is the fact that the stores are also stocked with toys for the kids (more on that in the next issue) and the adults. While Lego sets are fun for any age, Arckit Architectural Scale Model Building Kits are intended for a more mature audience. With hundreds of floor, wall, window and other components, hobbyists can construct their dream home in 1:50 scale. You’ll likely want to start out by building the model on the box, but after you’ve practiced with that, you can take it apart, take what you learned and construct whatever you can think up. In addition to the three adult kits available on the bookstore website, there are also seven kits for either tweens or younger kids. 16 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-0270 & 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8425, southamptonsagharborbooks.com

Stoney Clover Lane Sherpa Pouches

Whether you’re spending the holiday at a ski lodge in Aspen or snuggled up at home, coziness is key to fully enjoying the cold winter weather — fuzzy socks, warm blankets and now Sherpa Pouches from Stoney Clover Lane. Available in three sizes, a couple cute colors and also customizable with various patches, these pouches are chic, fun and soft. But best of all, they give off that cozy vibe that’s so important this time of year. 83 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-248-5833, stoneycloverlane.com

Wyld Blue Aspen Coat

If you are in Aspen (or Montauk) and in need of a gift for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with the white Aspen Coat by Wyld Blue. The calf-length vegan leather and faux fur jacket with detachable fur-lined hood is a must-have for skiing trips and is sure to wow on the East End, as well. For $450, you can give your loved one the pinnacle of snowy mountain luxury. 716 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-483-5941, wyldblue.store

Sag Harbor Cinema Baseball Cap

Sag Harbor rejoiced when the iconic neon sign was relit on the once-devastated Sag Harbor Cinema and again once more when the cinema finally reopened for business in summer 2021. Now, the community can catch the latest film releases, classic film screenings, and they can even stop by the lobby shop for some great holiday shopping. Choose from ornaments, mugs, wine tumblers, hoodies and classic baseball caps — all with that popular sign logo. The white Sag Harbor Cap is especially eye-catching and will be sure to turn heads come summertime. 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

Golden Rabbit’s Blue Crab Dinner Set

Finding enamelware that is classy, whimsical and durable is uncommon, nearly as rare as finding a completely blue crab — with Golden Rabbit’s Blue Crab Dinner Set available at Good Westhampton, you get both rarities in one collection. The dinner plate, charger, tasting dish and salad bowl on offer are made of durable carbon steel coated with porcelain enamel and trimmed in stainless steel. The hand-dipping process does create some color variation, but that’s just part of this set’s unique charm. 141 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4444, goodwesthampton.com

KMO Link Earrings

In a rare occurrence of “gift guide inception,” Joey Wölffer’s holiday guide suggests gifting a pair of KMO Link Earrings, and we couldn’t agree more. Made with a unique Kamelite process — mixing sterling silver powder with an unlimited range of colored resins — over a magnesium-AL base, these sparkling beauties are sure to dazzle the lucky lady or daring man who receives them. The lightweight earrings, comprising two thick ovular rings connected by a third, come in gold, silver and dusty blue color variants. Why not gift a trifecta of bling for any outfit? 11 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1436, joeywolffer.com

The Ladies’ Village Improvement Society Cookbook

If you know someone who loves to eat and entertain in East Hampton, then have we got the book for them — The Ladies’ Village Improvement Society Cookbook: Eating and Entertaining in East Hampton is written by New York Times food writer/critic Florence Fabricant, with a foreword by Martha Stewart and stunning food photography by Doug Young. The vibrant hardcover cookbook contains 100 recipes (broken into 20 menus) from the talented women of East Hampton’s LVIS, renowned and celebrity chefs and other local food and wine experts. 95 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

Golden Goose’s Star Leather Sneakers

What happens when high-fashion Italian designers reimagine the classic Converse sneaker style with the finest leather and suede? They create Golden Goose’s Star Leather Sneakers, available at Tenet. These kicks are designed for men looking to strut even when dressed casually, and they come in a variety of low- and high-top designs and colors, each sporting the line’s signature star emblem. If you’re planning to purchase these for a special guy, be sure to look up a European size conversion chart first. 91 Main Street, Southampton. 631-377-3981 & 21 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-5848, tenetshop.com

Trek’s Verve 3 Disc Bicycle

If you know someone who’s always talking about wanting to do more cardio or about cutting down their emissions, a bike is the perfect gift for both, and Trek’s Verve 3 Disc bicycle at Amagansett Beach & Bicycle is as high end as a bike can get. With a gunmetal blue frame and top-of-the-line parts, this hybrid bike is designed for long-distance fitness rides or commutes with an upgraded drivetrain, stable puncture-resistant tires and vibration-reducing handlebars and grips. Those who would prefer not to swing their leg over the middle bar to dismount (or who like purple better than blue) should check out the Lowstep variant, also available at Amagansett Beach. 1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com

Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Wine Carafe

Every year, seasonal Hamptons visitors clamber for Wölffer Estate’s Summer in a Bottle wine due in part to its incredibly refreshing taste but also due to the gorgeous floral design on the bottle which many keep as a souvenir. Now, the classic design is available on a clear wine carafe so you can take the beautiful bottle wherever you go, filled with whatever Wölffer or other East End wine you decide to fill it with. The online store even offers bulk discounts on the Summer in a Bottle Wine Carafe, so stock up for all your wine-loving friends this Christmas (and maybe save a few for upcoming birthdays, too). 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com