ARF Shares Brimley’s Heartwarming Journey to Adoption

The first of a “Happy Tails: Life-saving Stories of Hope” video series, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, aka ARF, recently shared a heartwarming story about Brimley, a rescue dog who just needed the proper attention and understanding to become emotionally and physically stable, and find his forever home.

ARF welcomed Brimley in 2018 through rescue partner Fostering Foster Animal Rescue in South Carolina. Upon pickup down South, ARF executive director and CEO Scott Howe, who was driving the dogs back to East Hampton, recalls being warned about Brimley’s “cranky” disposition. “When he came to ARF, we figured out what the problem was,” Howe says, pointing out, “He just didn’t feel well.”

It turned out Brimley’s behavioral issues stemmed from undiagnosed diabetes. ARF’s expert medical staff found the problem and then treated it, thanks in large part to financial assistance from the Kit Kat Fund. “ARF’s medical team was able to stabilize Brimley with daily insulin injections, and we watched him transform in his time here,” Howe continues.

Once Brimley’s illness was addressed, his behavioral problems disappeared and he developed into a loving dog with a personality that dwarfed his diminutive stature. And the best part? Brimley was adopted last spring and he now lives a happy life in his forever home.

Learn more about ARF and see their dogs and cats available for adoption at arfhamptons.org.