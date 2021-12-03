Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation (CAST), formerly known as Community Action Southold Town, is presenting the second Annual North Fork Festival of Trees at Treiber Farms in Peconic (38320 County Road 48) this weekend, December 4–5 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This hybrid live and virtual auction of festive trees and local art benefits CAST’s mission to serve the North Fork with neighbors helping neighbors in times of need. Attendees are also encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys for the annual CAST Holiday Toy Drive.

A crew of dedicated volunteers will transform the working farm into a winter wonderland using barns and other areas around the property to showcase the trees and offer seating and gathering spaces while enjoying holiday music with refreshments for sale. Local businesses, artists and community members signed up to adorn pre-lit trees with timely or topical themes.

The trees, along with artwork donated by local artists, will be auctioned to raise significant funds for CAST. All available trees have been claimed by designers, including Old Town Arts Guild Cutchogue who will create a “farm life”-themed tree with handmade crafts. Another participant, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, is focusing on the local wineries with a “North Cork Christmas” theme.

“This is an important event for CAST especially with the increased level of need and COVID restrictions for almost two years that have made galas and other benefits impossible for nonprofits to hold,” CAST Executive Director Cathy Demeroto explains, adding, “The Festival of Trees is a wonderful family-friendly community celebration which enables CAST to carry out its critical mission of service to people in need on the North Fork.”

Northwell Health’s Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) stepped up as presenting sponsor for the event, earning the Holiday Hero title this year. “Peconic Bay Medical Center is honored to work every day to support the needs of the communities on the East End, and we are proud to be the presenting sponsor…” PBMC executive director Dr. Amy E. Loeb says. “The Festival of Trees celebrates the creative abilities of local artists and brings joy and merriment to all in attendance. Like Peconic Bay Medical Center, CAST works with the community, and for the community, to help provide resources and care that residents require. We have always proudly served the residents of the East End, and we will continue to do so, in whatever capacity we can, for years to come.”

Other major sponsors include Catapano Dairy Farm, Burner Law Group, PSEG, Sheri & Brian Winter Parker – Corcoran, and Kolb Heating + Cooling.

This year’s Committee Chair Eileen McMahon, describes working on the successful inaugural event last year: “…in order to raise much-needed funds for CAST during COVID, we planned and executed the North Fork Festival of Trees in just under six weeks and pulled off a magnificent event.” McMahon says she is optimistic that they can surpass last year’s event, adding, “We’re excited to build upon the momentum and community excitement and hope to raise $100,000 to benefit CAST’s critical mission.”

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and children 6 and older. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.

All event information and tickets/sponsorships can be accessed from the Festival of Trees website, nofotrees.givesmart.com.