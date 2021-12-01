Chris Cuomo Suspended from CNN for Defending Brother

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

CNN suspended indefinitely the channel’s top-rated news anchor, Chris Cuomo, following new revelations detailing the lengths that the Southampton resident went to defend his brother, disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, from allegations of sexual harassment.

In a November 30 statement, the cable news channel said the suspension came after New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation into the allegations led to the former governor’s resignation, released new court documents in the case.

“These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” CNN said. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after 11 women alleged the former governor committed sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing and has reportedly been hiding out in the Hamptons ever since.

Chris Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his suspension.

Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s most-watched prime time news show — Cuomo Prime Time — had admitted in May he breached some of the network’s rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective. He also pledged not to report on the case on air.

CNN said on Tuesday that at the time it “appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second,” but added the new documents “raise serious questions.”

The documents released by James, who has since announced her gubernatorial candidacy on the Democratic line, showed texts and other messages in which Cuomo sought to use his own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.

A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed in October in Albany.

-With Reuters