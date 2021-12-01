Find the North Fork Fun This Week: December 3–8, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is still the place to be as the holiday season gets underway! Enjoy live shows, fun activities and more exciting events this week, December 3–8, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Lee Greenwood at the Suffolk Theater

Friday, December 3, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to see this patriotic singer, songwriter and saxophone player. His hit “God Bless the U.S.A. (Proud to Be an American)” has topped the country music singles charts three separate times, making it the only song to have ever achieved such a feat.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343. suffolktheater.com

Rites of Spring Holiday Benefit Concert

Saturday, December 4, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this sublime evening of music featuring violin, flute, piano and soprano. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, ritesmusic.org

Seven Wonders Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Saturday, December 4, 5 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this live tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. The establishment is known for its delicious ales, IPAs and ciders.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Daniel Palladino at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, December 5, 1 p.m.

Daniel Palladino is a guitarist, vocalist and composer based in Central New Jersey. Jason’s Vineyard is known for its delicious, affordable wine tastings and pastoral atmosphere. Together, they’ll make for an afternoon you won’t soon forget, so mark your calendars now.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Aperitivo! at Terra Vite Winery

Friday, December 3, 4 p.m.

Celebrate your Friday refreshment Italian-style with a $15 box that includes a glass of wine and three briny snacks, or $3 off any single glass of wine.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Indian Island County Park Birding

Friday, December 3, 8 p.m.

Have you always been interested in bird-watching? Rise and shine to check out wintering ducks, passerines, hawks and owls. Be sure to dress warmly and wear appropriate shoes. You can register ahead of time through email.

65275 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-6456, [email protected], northforkaudubon.org

Southold Historical Museum’s Holiday Fair

Saturday, December 4, 12-4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to check out lots of unique gifts, crafts and a bake sale at the Peconic Lane Community Center. Admission and photos with Santa are free.

1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Shellabration in Greenport

Saturday, December 4, 12-4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to support local restaurants and merchants, who will offer special discounts and opportunities throughout Greenport Village, including $5 tasting pours and small plates. The event celebrates local shellfish and benefits the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s SPAT program and Back to Bays initiative. Purchase your ticket ahead of time online.

Greenport Village Downtown, Greenport. 631-852-8660, ccesuffolk.org/events/2021/12/04/greenport-shellabration-2021

Winter Paint & Sip

Saturday, December 5, 1 p.m.

Join Maggie with Wine of a Kind at Pindar Vineyards, where you can paint two wine glasses with a winter theme. The cost is $40 per person and reservations are required. While you’re there, purchase some delicious bubbly by the glass or bottle.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

East End Hospice’s Annual Tree of Lights Ceremony

Saturday, December 4, 2:30 p.m.

Meet at the Shelter Island Public Library for this special ceremony of lights that honors the memories of friends and family members with special music and tributes. Ornaments will be placed on the tree in memory of loved ones.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-288-7080, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Oysterponds Holiday Celebration

Saturday, December 4, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this family-friendly event that includes cider, caroling and ornament decorating. At 5:30 p.m., there is a tree and menorah lighting. The event takes place outside, so be sure to dress warmly!

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Cutchogue Village Green Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 4, 4:30 p.m.

All are welcome to this free event. Meet on the Cutchogue Village Green for the Annual Tree Lighting! Meanwhile, be entertained by the glittering tunes of the Mattituck-Cutchogue High School Select Chorus and enjoy some refreshments.

27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-7122, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org

Greenport’s Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 4, 5 p.m.

Visit the twinkling village of Greenport for a parade that starts at the corner of Main and Center Street. Then enjoy some carols and refreshments while you watch the tree lighting in Mitchell Park.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2385, greenportvillage.com/event/parade-of-lights

Life Figure Drawing Sessions

Tuesday, December 7. 10 a.m.

Budding artists can meet at the Floyd Memorial Library for two-hour sessions of drawing. Poses will range from two to 20 minutes each. You will need to bring your own supplies, but chairs and tables will be available.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, December 8, 5:30 p.m.

Bring your own wheels or get a pair that’s included with your admission price every Wednesday night at the Greenport American Legion. You can purchase tickets ahead of time with your credit card or pay in cash at the door. Some sessions sell out quickly so you may want to buy your tickets early. As the name implies, this event is intended only for adults ages 21 and up.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Organizers Guide To What Stays And What Goes

Monday, December 6, 7 p.m.

Join the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this special Zoom presentation on getting and staying organized. The authors of Beyond Tidy help you dispel the myth that you need to throw everything out to get your space in order. Instead, you’ll establish a clear vision for your space that will help make locating everything so much easier.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Virtual Body Sculpting

Tuesday, December 7, 9:30 a.m.

Do you want to get toned and fit without leaving the comfort of your living room? Join this Zoom meeting and start to get the body you’ve always dreamed of. You can register online ahead of time.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

A Christmas Carol: How Dickens Changed Christmas With a Ghost Story

Wednesday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Learn about how Charles Dickens helped transform Christmas from a minor holiday into a deeply beloved event celebrating kindness and generosity. The event is free but you can sign up ahead of time for Zoom info.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

What Is A Landscape?

On view through December

Take in the works of local artists, many of which are also for sale. The exhibition features four creators with four contrasting views. Feast your eyes on sculpture, handmade paper and paint creations.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

View paintings and photos of historic Shelter Island properties, along with maps and “stories” individuals have shared about them. Also included are QR codes that will provide you with more information about how to access the properties.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

