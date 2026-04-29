The Town of Riverhead board bowed to public pressure, April 21, when they voted to allow a public hearing on whether the town will force purchase of 111 East Main Street, currently slated as a science center, under the law of eminent domain.

The board had authorized the property’s purchase using public funds during their April 7 meeting, citing inaction and a lack of funding for the future. The property was sold to the current owners in 2020 for $1.45 million.

At both April meetings the board was split 3-2. Councilmembers Merrifield, Rothwell and Waski initially voted in favor of authorizing the purchase, but two weeks later voted in favor of the public hearing. Councilmembers Halpin and Kern voted against both resolutions.

Four Riverhead residents voiced their opposition to the purchase plan, and another two put their opposition in letters to the board ahead of last week’s meeting.

“This irresponsible town board has pierced the tax cap for four years now and you continue spending our money as if it grows on trees!” wrote Allyson Matwey, Wading River, in a letter dated April 4. “Maybe you should send out a survey to the taxpayers so that we get to decide what we want.”

An April 7 letter to the board from the science center’s head contractor, Alex Lipsky, reads, “the absence of visible on-site activity reflects the project’s current stage in planning and coordination.”

Councilwoman Merrifield noted a lack of on-site and off-site activity since the project began in 2019.

The public hearing to determine the future of the property, and with it the future of the science center, will be held at Riverhead Town Hall, Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m.