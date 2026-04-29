A man was arrested for allegedly twice driving his vehicle onto a golf course in his hometown of Manorville last year, causing $416,500 in damage, Suffolk County police said.

Joseph Manzella pleaded not guilty at First District court in Central Islip to two felony counts of criminal mischief on April 25.

“My client maintains his innocence,” George Duncan, the suspect’s Islip Terrace-based attorney, told Dan’s Papers. “There is no proof that he committed these crimes.”

Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers and Seventh Squad detectives alleged that the 24-year-old man drove on the Pine Hills Golf and Country Club on Jan. 13 and Oct. 11, 2025.

Judge Evan Tanenbaum released Manzella without bail. Manzella is due back in court on May 12. He faces up to seven years in prison, if convicted.