Podcast: Dan Talks with Debbie Bancroft, Fashion Reporter

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 56: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Debbie Bancroft, socialite and fashion reporter. Bancroft has spent 20 years in business publishing at Institutional Investor Magazine, Forbes and The Economist. She used her expertise as a consultant to Calypso St. Barth, while also writing for Avenue Magazine and Elle Décor. She’s a trustee at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, where she summers, and also works with ARF and the Sag Harbor Cinema.

