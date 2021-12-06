Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Follow this recipe and learn to make The Preston House & Hotel chef Drew Hiatt‘s duck tortelli for a tasty treat to serve friends and family this holiday season.

Duck Sausage Filling Ingredients

Set 1:

4 Duck leg meat (thigh meat), cubed

1.3 Pork fatback, cubed

40g Roasted garlic

8g Salt

4g Whole black peppercorn

3g Pink salt

10g Sage

5g Chervil

5g Thyme

Set 2:

100g Chicken stock

50g Red wine

Duck Sausage Filling Procedure

Combine all of Set 1 in a hotel pan and freeze until 60% frozen.

Grind through medium dice on full speed.

Put in mixing bowl and start to whip.

Stream in Set 2 and turn the speed up; whip until it’s sticky and emulsified.

Dough Ingredients

3 cups Semolina

3 cups “00” flour

20 Egg yolks

6 Whole eggs

2 tsp EVOO

Dough Procedure

1. Combine everything together in a mixer with a dough hook and then mix until dough comes together.

2. Knead dough on low speed for 9 minutes.

3. Remove from bowl and wrap in plastic, let sit at room temperature for 1 hour then roll.

Smoked Tomato Sauce Ingredients

½ liter Madeira

1 Smoked tomato

2qt Basic tomato sauce

1qt Chicken stock

10g Salt

Smoked Tomato Sauce Procedure

1. Reduce Madeira by 40%.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

3. Puree in blender until smooth.

Pickup Dish Ingredients

2oz Smoked tomato sauce

6 Tortelli

4 Broccolini

2oz Beurre fondue

6 Rock shrimp

1/2oz Flower petals, picked

Pickup Dish Procedure

1. Drop tortelli in salted boiling water.

2. In a sauté pan, add beurre fondue and shrimp.

3. Once tortelli is floating (about 6 minutes) add to pan with shrimp and butter.

4. Coat broccolini in olive oil, salt and pepper and either grill or sauté.

5. In another pan, warm up smoked tomato sauce.

6. In your favorite bowl, ladle smoked tomato sauce first, then with a spoon, place tortelli on top of sauce.

7. Arrange broccolini on top of tortelli, then add shrimp on top and garnish with flower petals.

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of The Preston House & Hotel, theprestonhouseandhotel.com