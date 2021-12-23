Resolutions for the New Year: 3 Home Projects Worth Tackling 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New Year’s resolutions are not always easy to keep. But when they’re project related, that means they have a completion date — and that’s the best type of resolution.

Here are three home improvement projects you can tackle yourself — or you can hire a Dan’s Papers Home Pro to do it for you and remove the stress.

Kitchen cabinets

Are your drawer pulls and knobs on your cabinets outdated? Try adding cabinet hardware with some color to spice up the appearance of the kitchen. It’s easy to do, unless you want to replace the cabinets altogether.

Faucets

A bathroom renovation is notoriously aggravating. So try focusing on a smaller project that can still give you plenty of upside. Replacing the bathroom faucet isn’t as difficult as you might think. With just a basin wrench and a few other tools, you can get a refresh and save water too.

Insulation

The chief job of a home is to keep you warm, especially in cold weather. Is it time to reinsulate your attic or crawl space? Or maybe just plug up any drafts in windows or doors? It’s easy — and it’ll save money.

