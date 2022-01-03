Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ice cream is coming back to Newtown Lane in East Hampton!

Manhattan Skyline Management Corp., one of New York’s leading real estate organizations, has announced a new agreement with popular NYC artisanal ice cream shop A La Mode Shoppe, to open a new location at 35 Newtown Lane between Main Street and Park Place in the Village of East Hampton.

The new A La Mode Shoppe store will operate out of 910 square feet of retail space in the former location of Scoop Du Jour, which closed in 2020. This is A La Mode’s second location, adding to its New York City flagship located in Midtown East. The opening is expected in the spring of 2022, just in time for summer in the Hamptons.

A La Mode Shoppe specializes in handcrafted, small-batch premium ice cream prepared locally in a facility where there is no chance of products coming in contact with nuts, eggs or sesame seeds. While keeping allergy restrictions at the forefront, the premium ice cream maker says it “does not compromise on taste and comes in a variety of fun flavors,” along with gluten-free and dairy-free options.

The Hamptons shop will also feature an infant and children’s apparel boutique, which will also carry toys and unique gifts.

“We’re thrilled to bring A La Mode Shoppe to East Hampton. Their ice cream has garnered rave reviews from food critics and customers alike, and it is sure to be one of the village’s featured attractions in 2022,” said Joshua Roth, Senior Vice President of Retail at Manhattan Skyline Management Corp.

“At A La Mode, we pride ourselves on being all-inclusive and mindful of the growing number of people who have allergies today. Our goal is to provide children and adults with the delicious, joyful and safe experience of sharing ice cream together,” A La Mode Shoppe cofounder Sandy Roth added int eh announcement. “This is a perfect location for our first venture outside of New York City.”

Manhattan Skyline saw significant retail leasing momentum in the Hamptons throughout 2021. Deals signed in Sag Harbor include the relocation of curated lifestyle brand Ryland Life Equipment to 155 Main Street, Obligato’s second Hamptons storefront at 11B Washington Street, and a long-term lease extension with Goldberg’s Famous Bagels at 111 Main Street. In March, contemporary art dealer J. Mackey Gallery signed a lease for a 1,010-sqaure-foot space in East Hampton.

A La Mode Shoppe will join neighboring tenants including Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, Cittanuova Restaurant, Breezin’ Up, Brunello Cucinelli, James Perse, Giorgio Armani, Theory, Le Caprice, Tenet, Sam’s Restaurant, Eileen Fisher, The Golden Pear Café, Capital One Bank, Stop & Shop, Henry Lehr, Bank of America and Village True Value Hardware.

Roth handled the deal for Manhattan Skyline.