Blizzard Warning Issued for East End

A powerful nor’easter is increasingly likely to dump more than a foot of snow on the East End this weekend, as the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region.

NWS has Suffolk County under the warning from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy snow, the storm could also bring wind gusts up to 55 mph and coastal flooding in waterfront communities during high tides Saturday and Sunday.

“Blizzard conditions expected,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the warning. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible … white out conditions are likely at times..”

The storm is currently expected to bring higher snowfall amounts to eastern LI with Nassau County and New York City seeing less. But if the storm takes an eastward track, the East End could see 6 inches or less of the white stuff. NWS said there was also a 10% chance that the storm veers west and dumps two feet of snow on the region.

One to two inches of snow falling per hour are possible, NWS warned. Downed tree limbs and utility wires may also cause power outages.

The flakes are forecast to start falling on Friday night before tapering off Saturday night. Once the storm clears the area, the forecast calls for sunny skies Sunday and Monday with temperatures below freezing during the day and dropping into the teens overnight.