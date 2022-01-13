What to Do with Your Kids on the East End: Jan 14–20, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the your kids in the Hamptons and North Fork at these East End events this week, January 14–20, 2022.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Romp & Rhyme

Friday, January 14, 11 a.m.

Your little romper ages 15 months to 4 years should be jumping on over to the Riverhead Library, where they can clap their hands and stomp their feet with an interactive story time. Masks are required, and you can register ahead of time.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

MLK Day Mini-Camp

Monday, January 17, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Campers ages 3–9 looking for something fun to do when there’s no school can enjoy creating 3D print projects, making short films and even designing their own video games. Sibling discounts are available.

60 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. icamp.com

Make Your Own Bruschetta Pizza

Monday, January 17, 9:30 a.m.

Your teen can register ahead of time to schedule a time to pick up all the dry ingredients needed to make a delicious and nutritious treat. The program is virtual so your youngster can check out the video at any time during the day.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Play Day

Tuesday, January 18, 1:30 p.m.

Your little mover ages 12 months to 5 years will relish this opportunity to play with construction, scooters and transportation toys. Space is limited and registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonlibrary.net

Teen Hot Chocolate Lookalikes

Thursday, January 20, 5:30 p.m.

Join The Baking Coach to make two scrumptious chocolate chip cookies and a cupcake, putting a fresh new spin on a winter cup of hot chocolate. Students in grades 6–12 must register ahead of time.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Edgewater Restaurant

Kids love this family favorite, where you can enjoy lunch or dinner with homemade individual pizzas, a fine selection of pasta and a delightful kids’ menu. You can also head on over for Sunday brunch when parents can enjoy bottomless mimosas, Aperol spritz, bloody marys or rosé wine.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Love Lane Kitchen

Bring your family on over to this North Fork classic for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Burgers, salads and homemade soups get rave reviews from big and little diners on the North Fork.

250 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican food will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders on over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m., and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the winter.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Rowdy Hall

Parents of active kiddos know the importance of getting served right away, and you won’t have to wait at this East Hampton favorite. Enjoy the fireplace and kid-friendly options like burgers, meatloaf and mac and cheese.

10 Main Street #2732, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

