Fatal Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

Southampton Town Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying and locating a driver who killed a 33-year-old homeless man and fled the scene in Riverside earlier this month.

The pedestrian was struck by an SUV that took off without stopping on Flanders Road near Old Quogue Road at 6:28 p.m. on January 13, police said. The victim, David Humberto-Amaya, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle in question is a gray, box-style Jeep Cherokee (like the one pictured above) that would have sustained front-end damage.

Southampton Town detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone who has information on the case to call them at 631-702-2230.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can also contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.