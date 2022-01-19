Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calling all adventurous eaters: Long Island Restaurant Week is back and a number of East End eateries have joined the fun!

The winter edition of the eight-day tri-annual promotion now offers four prix-fixe options: a $20 two course lunch; a $25 three-course dinner menu, a $35 three-course dinner menu, or a $42 three-course dinner prix fixe.

Dozens of participating restaurants across Nassau and Suffolk counties may offer one, two or all of these options throughout the promotion, which runs from Sunday, January 23 to Sunday, January 30. The deal is available all day, every day, except Saturdays after 7 p.m.

Among the Hamptons and North Fork participants: Union Sushi & Steak, Manna at Lobster Inn and Southampton Publick House in Southampton; Calissa in Water Mill; Farm Country Kitchen and Bistro 72 in Riverhead; On the Docks in Aquebogue; and Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow.

Restaurant week has two goals: Helping small businesses draw additional customers during a historically slow time of year, and enticing the public with a chance to try new restaurants they normally wouldn’t.

Participating restaurants are required to offer at least three choices of appetizers, main courses and deserts on their prix-fixe menus. Cuisine styles to choose from include Italian, Latin, French, Mediterranean, Asian, BBQ, sushi bars, seafood eateries, and steakhouses.

Reservations are recommended if restaurants take them. The deal doesn’t include a tip. Organizers encourage participants to tip their servers at least 20 percent.

Additional LI restaurant weeks are held in April and November.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and more information, check out longislandrestaurantweek.com.

