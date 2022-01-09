Out East End: New Year, New You – 2021 Year in Review

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Welcome 2022! We’ve all learned to expect the unexpected, so rather than try to make resolutions (as though we can control much of anything these days) we thought we would usher in the new year by asking notable Out East Enders for a look back, and more importantly, a look ahead, to 2022 — their hopes, dreams and what to binge-watch! Here’s to all that is new and hopeful. We look forward to telling more stories in these posts and to living (and getting) out and about!

Inda Eaton

Singer, songwriter, storyteller, indaeaton.com

2021 … in three words: Hopeful. Whiplash. Exhausted.

Goals/wishes for 2022: More creative and hope projects.

Excited about for the new year: Recording new tunes and getting back to music.

Fave book, show or movie during COVID: Succession (HBO). Movie that haunts me: Power of the Dog.

Isaac Boots

Celebrity fitness trainer, Torch’d Shoppe owner, isaacboots.com

2021 … in three words: Transformative. Enlightening. Aligned.

Goals/wishes for 2022: To continue to inspire people to not only take care of their bodies and minds, but also look out for the underdogs who need it.

Excited about for the new year: My Torch’d residency in Palm Beach at the Colony Hotel (January 3—April 1) and returning to the Hamptons this summer!

Fave book, show or movie … : The Year of Magical Thinking by the late, great Joan Didion.

Rob Smith

CEO/founder of the Phluid Project, GET Phluid & Phluid Foundation, robertgarrettsmith.com

2021 … in three words: Optimism. Equanimity. Gratitude.

Goals/wishes for 2022: To unite as one human race to overcome the pandemic and return to a life full of unity, joy and celebration.

Excited about for the new year: Getting back to some sort of normalcy next year, spending quality time with friends and family, traveling frequently and going about life with (hopefully) the worst of COVID behind us.

Fave book, show or movie … : Loved The White Lotus (HBO).

Jackie Iulo

Pierson High School student, @jaqueline__iulo on Instagram

2021 … in three words: Exciting. Growth. Fun.

Goals/wishes for 2022: To continue to grow my art and creative mind in the realm of the drag community … to continue to do well in school and meet new people to inspire me. I look forward to going back to summer camp and just having fun!

Fave book, show or movie … : One of my favorite TV shows is The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula … a drag competition that focuses more on the alternative side of drag — amazing representation and artistry! (Shudder streaming and AMC).

Thuyen Nguyen

Celebrity facialist, wellness expert, Curated by Thuyen owner, thuyenskincare.com

2021 … in three words: Positive. Blessed. Promising.

Goals/wishes for 2022: To enjoy life to the fullest, don’t allow fear to overtake our humanness — because we are and will continue to be social beings.

Excited about for the new year: The launch of my new Internal Super supplement line of probiotics and anti-inflammatory products. The most important thing my clients and I have learned during this pandemic is that our wellness and immune system have to be our priority!

Cynthia Daniels

Recording engineer, record producer, MonkMusic Studios owner, cynthiadaniels.net

2021 … in three words: Grief. Gratitude. Meditation.

Goals/wishes for 2022: World health … a way through this war to the other side … a spiritual revolution, an awakening to the unity required for our species to survive. … Dream big, or don’t bother. Goals? How about letting go absolutely.

Excited about for the new year: Getting back to playing my guitar after hand surgery and a long period of pain ending. Writing music again. Keeping the autobiography going, which is well on its way thanks to some inspiring forces, mentors and friends. Seeing other people in a social setting without fearing for my life.

Fave book, show or movie …: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert. TV Series: Maid (Netflix) and Mare of Easttown (HBO). Great movies are in short supply. Nomadland and Sound of Metal were outstanding. Loved Summer of Soul.

Robert Zimmerman

Co-president/founder of ZE Creative Communications, zecreativecommunications.com

2021 … in three words: Redemption. Renewal. Recovery.

Goals/wishes for 2022: Commitment to save voting rights. A national commitment to be vaccinated and boosted. More vanilla chocolate chip Häagen-Dazs in the stores.

Excited about for the new year: Dining indoors safely — I’ll never complain about the noise level again.

Fave book, show or movie … : Any film or TV series that features Alan Alda, Joy Behar, Bob Balaban, Susie Essman, Lorraine Bracco or Sarah Jessica Parker.

Chris Coffee

Founder/creative director of Sage and Madison, sageandmadison.com

2021 … in three words: Endure. Hope. Grateful.

Goals/wishes for 2022: To dive deep into my passions and create more safe community activities that will inspire, bring meaning and hope for a better tomorrow. … I hope to spark some creativity and to inspire others … (to) create safe spaces where we can finally put the current situation aside and focus on what matters most.

Excited about for the new year: The summer lineup we have planned at Sage and Madison. From fashion, home, art and brand launch events, there certainly will be something for everyone.

Fave book, show or movie … : Black Ballerinas by Misty Copeland.

Diana Torres

Business manager of Southampton Arts Center, southamptonartscenter.org

2021 … in three words: Adventure. Dogs. Work.

Goals/wishes for 2022: Getting more active. Spending time outdoors.

Excited about for the new year: Traveling somewhere I haven’t been to yet.

Fave book, show or movie … : Money Heist (Netflix).

Randall Hemming

Luxury goods and jewelry expert. Manager Devi Kroell

2021 … in three words: Challenging. Friendships. Grateful.

Goals/wishes for 2022: Visiting family and friends in Denmark and Norway in the spring.

Fave book, show or movie … : TV Series: Succession (HBO); films: Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix) and CODA (Apple TV+).

Excited about for the new year: Retiring from the fashion industry after 39 years … looking forward to beginning my memoir … I kept notes!

Mark Masone

CEO Founder, Designs by Mark Masone, designsbymarkmasone.com

2021 … in three words: Grateful. Challenging. Busy.

Goals, wishes: Stay healthy, build my brand even more, and enjoy more free time.

Excited about for the new year: Really working and focusing on my book and life story to try to help people who had a hard time (like I did) in coming out.

Favorite TV series film or book: Grace & Frankie (Netflix) is hysterical and addicting. Lucifer on Netflix is suspenseful and takes you out of your own environment (or at least Southampton).