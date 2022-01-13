Riverhead Woman Charged With DWI Crash That Critically Injured Daughter, 4

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 34-year-old Riverhead woman was arrested for alleged drugged driving after two SUVs crashed and first responders resuscitated her unresponsive 4-year-old daughter in Flanders on Thursday morning, police said.

Amy Wesolowski, 34, was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child as well as a felony count of driving while intoxicated with a child. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Town of Southampton Animal Control Officer Colleen Kidd, a former volunteer EMS who responded to the scene, was credited with saving the girl, Gracelyn Perkowski, who was pulled from the wreck by good Samaritans.

“She was unresponsive and her color was horrible when I got to her,” said Kidd, who performed CPR on the child before police arrived on the scene.

New York State police said Wesolowski was driving with her daughter in a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 that collided with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by 29-year-old Sonya Fezza of Water Mill on FLanders Road at 11:40 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released later the same day. The child was taken to the same hospital being transferred to Stony Brook Hospital in critical condition.

“Thanks to the quick actions of ACO Kidd, the child victim is alive right now and will hopefully have a successful recovery,” said Town of Southampton Public Safety and Emergency Management Administrator Ryan Murphy.

The road was closed for hours while state and Southampton Town Police were on the scene. State Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-756-3300.