Sponsored Content

Start 2022 Finding A New Job or Filling that Open Position in Your Company

By
0
comments
Posted on
Dan’s Papers Jobs Board
Dan’s Papers Jobs Board

Dan’s Papers has always been a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants. Now, with its Jobs Board having gone online, there’s a convenient, cost-effective, and searchable dashboard — great for the new year!

Your recruitment ad can be posted throughout Long Island at DansPapers.com, LongIslandPress.com and NoticiaLI.com for free!

For additional exposure — reaching more than 4 million readers a month— your job posting can also run across New York City at amNY.com, QNS.com, BrooklynPaper.com, BXTimes.com, CaribbeanLifeNews.com and GayCityNews.com 

To ensure that your job postings are circulating where potential employees are looking, there’s also an option for distribution  to over 350,000 email subscribers! 

New York’s Most Renowned Civil Rights Lawyer and Activist, Sanford Rubenstein, Esquire

Schneps Connects

Employers have long known that hiring locally increases the chances of long-term employment, reducing employee churn and training costs. But with the Dan’s Papers Jobs Board it’s also cost effective — job postings are completely free throughout Long Island. 

And if you want to combine print and digital, you can get one low price. 

For more information or to get started, go here

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites