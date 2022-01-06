Storm Dumps 6 Inches of Snow on East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first winter storm of the season dumped more than six inches of snow on parts of the East End on Friday morning, forcing school closures.

The National Weather Service reported the highest amount on LI was in Glen Cove, which got 9.3 inches. Setauket had the most snow in Suffolk County with 8.7 inches, the agency reported. The highest amount on the East End was in Riverhead with 6.3 inches.

As the storm eased Friday afternoon, it continued to disrupt travel plans on the East Coast, canceling hundreds of flights. At least 1,400 flights arriving or departing New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. airports were expected to be canceled as of the afternoon, according to Flightaware.com. Dozens of school districts canceled classes due to the snow and bitter cold.

The East End area snow totals, according to the NWS, are below:

Setauket-East Setauket: 8.7

Stony Brook: 8.6

South Bayport: 7

Riverhead: 6.3

Manorville: 6.2

East Hampton: 6.1

Upton: 5.7

Bellport: 5.1

After the storm, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend, with wind chills as low as 10 degrees overnight, followed by a chance of snow showers Sunday morning and rain showers that night.

-With Reuters

Original reporting from LongIslandPress.com