Enjoy our top five family friendly East End events with your kids this week, January 28–February 3, 2022, as well as some reliable go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Salt Painted Snowflakes

Friday, January 28, 5-6 p.m.

Your little snowflake in grades 4–12 can glimmer on over to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will use salt and paint to create a colorful 3D snowflake. You can register ahead of time online.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

East End Arts Live Music Talent Show

Friday, January 28, 7 p.m.

Your talented performer ages 8–18 can sign up to sing, strum or perform with a group at the Carriage House at East End Arts. The winner will receive one free three-month membership as well as an appearance at a future EEA Rocks show. The registration fee is $5.

113 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Sweet Dreams, Bear Storytime

Sunday, January 30, 11-11:30 a.m.

Your little bear will enjoy this special storytime about animals that take a long winter break. Kiddos will leave with a hibernating puppet pal activity. Masks are required for children older than 2 years old.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Movie Afternoon: Hidden Figures

Tuesday, February 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with the story of three brilliant African-American women at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history. This special showing is for young adults in grades 6 and up.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Celebrate Black History Month: The Story of Ruby Bridges

Thursday, February 3

Join the Rogers Memorial Library through their Facebook page or website at any point during the day for this fascinating presentation. They will read stories from famous and not-so-well-known African American heroes and trailblazers. No registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Eckart’s Luncheonette

If you’re out and about during the day, take your little ones over to Eckart’s luncheonette, where breakfast and lunch are always available. Your juniors can enjoy burgers, omelets and chocolate pancakes to their hearts’ delight. And make sure to save room for an old-fashioned milkshake for dessert.

162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach 631-288-9491

Southampton Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican food will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders on over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the winter.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for a great night out with the kiddos, enjoy the plentiful, family-style feasts at Nick & Toni’s, an East Hampton favorite. Guests rave about the attentive service and fresh ingredients.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Pellegrino’s

Wood-fire personal pizzas, oozing desserts and splendid cocktails for parents are just a few of the reasons you need to visit Pellegrino’s with the kiddos. The garlic knots and meatballs get especially high reviews from the locals.

1271 Noyack Road, Southampton. 631-283-9742, pellegrinospizzabar.com

Rowdy Hall

Parents of active kiddos know the importance of getting served right away and you won’t have to wait at this East Hampton favorite. Enjoy the fireplace and kid-friendly options like burgers, meatloaf and mac and cheese.

10 Main Street #2732, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

