East End Valentine’s Day Gifts They’re Sure to Love

The East End holds a wide array of romantic Valentine’s Day gift options available, from sweet treats to unique experiences, in the Hamptons and North Fork.

1. Chocolate: A Valentine’s Classic

Whether you’re planning a massive Valentines’s Day event or a low-key gift exchange, chocolate should always be part of the equation. And few have mastered the art of romantic chocolate creations like North Fork Chocolate Company owner/chocolatier Steven Amaral. Chocolate rose and sunflowers pops, chocolate-dipped strawberries, sweetheart cakes, chocolate hearts and gift boxes full of truffles, bonbons or Belgian chocolates are just some of the enticing sweets on offer. Order online or visit the popular North Fork chocolate shop. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, shop.northforkchocolate.com

2. Flowers, Obviously

Like chocolates, flowers are a Valentine’s tradition that mustn’t be taken lightly. Sure, a single red rose works for The Bachelor, but let’s try to be a little more creative on the day of love. Flowers by Rori has been providing the Hamptons and North Fork with beautiful, imaginative bouquets for over 20 years — roses of every color, tulips, buttercups, amaryllises, delphiniums, orchids, the list goes on. Whatever your significant other’s favorite flower is, you’ll find it here. Just be sure to plan your thoughtful bouquet ahead of time, as day-of flower selection is a surefire way to prove you didn’t have time to care. 2 Midland Street, Quogue. 631-653-0683, flowersbyrori.com

3. Ballroom Dance Lessons

Few activities are more romantic than ballroom dancing, which is why it’s such a shame that most couples don’t know the steps. Enter Bay Street Theater whose new class series led by Touch Dancing Artistic Director Alphonso Triggiani will teach couples to both lovingly lead and trustfully follow their dance partner’s moves. The class held its introductory lesson on February 1, but with classes every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. through March 22, couples have plenty of opportunities to drop in and learn a few steps for Valentine’s Day. The drop-in rate is $30 per class. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

4. A Month of Love Getaway

For those living on the East End, planning a romantic getaway weekend on the East End may seem redundant, but Gurney’s Montauk Resort makes sure guests always feel like they’ve been whisked away on a fabulous beach vacation. Especially now through the end of February during Gurney’s Month of Love, romantic getaways are even sweeter with Prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival, seaside-inspired floral arrangements, a $60 per day food and beverage credit for breakfast in bed, late check-out based on availability and access to resort festivities all weekend long. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 833-235-7500, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

5. A Work of Heart, with Love

Showing you love someone with a single gift is no simple feat. However, versatile artist and Southampton gallery owner Jennifer Contini-Cunningham is best known for her painted mixed media depictions of hearts, which she uses to spread her message of love far and wide. It’s hard to think of a more fitting gift for the love of your life, than a physical representation of that love. You’ll find a wide selection of heart works in various sizes and designs, as well as other artworks at Contini-Cunningham’s Loves Gallery. 50 Hill Street, Southampton. [email protected], lovesartgallery.com

6. Capturing the Moment with a Photo

When looking back on the journey shared by you and your life partner, the last thing you want to see in your scrapbook is a bunch of awkward selfies. Let an expert handle the photos. Consider booking Hamptons photographer Diana Lee, whose portfolio includes stunning photos of happy couples, as well as smiling children, if your other half wants to make this a family affair. Book a date now and let your partner know the exciting news this Valentine’s Day. 11 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-786-9388, dianaleephoto.com

7. Wine and Dessert Pairings

Wine and chocolate? A delicious pairing, albeit a bit overdone. Sannino Vineyard has two more exquisite dessert pairings in mind for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day: macarons and doughnuts. On Friday, February 11 at noon (and again on February 27), guests can indulge in a pairing of four Sannino wines and Petite + Sweet Macarons. Then on Sunday, February 13 at 11 a.m., guests are treated to three of the vineyard’s wonderful wines and a taste of the North Fork Doughnut Company. Either pairing makes for a decadent experience for any pair of lovebirds. Registration is $40 per person. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

8. One Pearl, Two Pearl, My Pearl, Your Pearl

Pearls have been described as a forever classic that transcend trends and fickle fads, and their popularity has continued to rise to the point that now men’s fashion is experimenting with this undersea treasure. Over at Garden of Silver, there’s a wide selection of one-of-a-kind pearl jewelry ranging from the more masculine Peacock Pearl Bracelet by Jeffrey Burroughs to the unisex Pearl (Stud) Earrings by Jill Lynn, to the feminine Sea Treasures Necklace with pearls and blue zircon by store owner Eileen Baumeister McIntyre. If you’re gifting jewelry this Valentine’s Day, consider the timeless pearl. 124 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

9. A Couple of Massages

Being blissfully in love doesn’t mean life’s countless stressors simply disappear, which is why finding ways to destress is so important to both self-care and healthy relationships. Blue Sage Spa has just what you and your significant other need: the Just the Two of Us couples massage package. This Swedish massage is designed to improve a pair’s wellbeing by reducing stress, improving overall circulation and bringing each mind to a state of pure relaxation. Couple’s massages start at $240 for an hour, up to $320 for 90 minutes. Deep tissue and hot stone treatments can be added for $25 per person. 11700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4244, bluesagedayspa.com

10. Romantic Movie Theater Rental

Does your partner have a favorite rom-com or romantic classic they like to revisit regularly while snuggled up at home? Let’s turn that routine watch into an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience with Sag Harbor Cinema’s theater rental program. With three screens available for rent — ranging from $1,000 for two hours to $4,000 for two hours — and optional concession, catering and bar services available, this magical, one-of-a-kind experience would be like, well, like something you’d only see in the movies. Cleaning, licensing and other fees do apply as well, but if you don’t already have a theater on your estate, this grand gesture is worth every penny. 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org (Photo by Michael Heller)