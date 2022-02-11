Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy our top five family friendly East End events with your kids this week, February 11–15, 2022, and/or check out some reliable, go-to local venues.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Weekend Take & Make Valentine’s Day Chip Art

Friday, February 11, 3–5 p.m.

Teens can skip on over to the YA Room at the East Hampton Library to pick up a Take & Make Valentine’s to-go craft. The project is for high school students and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Cooking with Rob: Sweet Strawberry Valentine’s Day Bread

Saturday, February 12, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Kiddos young and old will enjoy baking this scrumptious treat with their entire family. Register ahead of time with the Westhampton Free Library and you can pick up a kit with all of your dry ingredients. A video link will also be provided.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Princess Tea Party at Long Island Aquarium

Sunday, February 13, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Take your little Valentine over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they will dance and sing along with all of their favorite princess songs. Enjoy formal white-glove tea service, finger sandwiches and sweets. You’ll also get discounted tickets for the museum, so enjoy some colorful fish and birds while you are there.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

The Great Library Bake Off

Tuesday, February 15, 3:30 p.m.

Your teen can join the Hampton Bays Public Library live for a series of decorating challenges using a variety of baked goods. Even those who don’t win can sample the tasty creations.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Ballet & Tap 101

Tuesday, February 15, 3:45 p.m.

If your little dancers ages 3–6 love to twirl and boogie, they won’t want to miss out on this interactive session. Kiddos will learn vocabulary while engaging in expressive movement and play. A single session is $25 and you can register online ahead of time.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Locals rave about this favorite that’s been around for over 70 years. Bagels, flats, breakfast sandwiches and omelets make it a great spot to take your brood for the most important meal of the day on a cold winter morning.

801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the winter.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for a great night out with the kiddos, enjoy the plentiful, family-style feasts at Nick & Toni’s, an East Hampton favorite. Guests rave about the attentive service and fresh ingredients.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Ruschmeyer’s

The wood-burning oven and lick-your fingers skewers beg for families to come to visit. The menu frequently changes and includes things like artisan pizzas and skirt steak.

161 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-288-2877, ruschmeyersmontauk.com

Sam’s

Take your hungry kiddos over to Sam’s in East Hampton for some serious eating after a day of East End fun. The menu includes pizzas, homemade soups and pasta.

36 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

Wednesday’s Table

Parents rave about the kid-friendly eats at Wednesday’s Table. Little diner options include riffs on mac and cheese, toasted PB&J and jumbo hot dogs. There are also plenty of fun keep-you-warm drinks like flavored hot chocolate and mulled apple cider.

53345 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors or those looking for a great gift.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.