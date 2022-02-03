Meet Dan’s Papers Cover Artist & Collector Dr. Harvey Manes

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s cover art was created by passionate art collector Dr. Harvey Manes, whose expansive collection includes works by renowned artists such as Jeff Koons, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Peter Max, Andy Warhol, Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall, Keith Haring, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Pierre-August Renoir, El Greco, Rembrandt, Hamptons favorite (and last week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist) Charles Wildbank and so many others. It even includes pre-Columbian artifacts, meteorites, fossils and a rare “Music for Peace” design by Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles fame.

Manes, a resident of Westhampton Beach and New York City, serves on the board of the Nassau County Museum of Art and is the founder of the Manes Peace Prize Foundation, which has donated over $1 million to numerous charities, individuals and organizations that promote peace through art and education. He has also authored two books: The Nobel Peace Prize and How It Has Failed Us and Collecting Art for Pleasure and Profit.

Here, Manes discusses his own art, his impressive collection, his muse Meryl Dee, and more.

What inspired you to create this week’s cover art, and what did the creation process entail?

The title is “You Have My Heart.” The idea of two birds of different color and size falling in love on a tree inspired me.

As an orthopedic surgeon my job involves carving and shaping bones. The artist in me (we all have creative juices) uses my carving skills and applies it to sculpting. My fiancée, Meryl Dee, is a painter who is constantly applying paint to the canvas. We have dozens of her paintings scattered around the house. Because of Meryl’s inspiration, I decided to take a painting class at the Manes Art and Education Center of the Nassau County Museum of Art.

Which began first — your art creations or your art collection — and how did one eventually lead to the other?

As a child, I loved going to museums. As a student in college, I decided to take a major in art history, mixed in with the required pre-med classes in calculus, chemistry, physics, et cetera. Art history was my favorite class and the only course that didn’t feel like work. While in medical school, I took a clay sculpture class at the Brooklyn Museum and was picked to receive a student scholarship because of the high quality of my work. Eventually I decided to work in stone, which harmonized with the work I do as an orthopedist. At the same time, I started to collect art.

Describe the joy or fulfillment you feel when completing an artwork. How is that feeling similar/different to the feeling of acquiring an exciting new piece for your art collection?

I am passionate about both collecting and creating art. When an idea pops into my head, I become incentivized to either sculpt it or paint it. Once the work is finished, I feel a sense of accomplishment. Although, frequently, I feel I could have done more.

Regarding collecting, I recently published a book entitled Collecting Art for Pleasure and Profit. In the book, I suggest buying a work of art if it fulfills the following three requirements: 1. You must love the image; 2. It must be representative of the artist’s style; 3. It is well-priced and in your price range. And don’t forget, you never really own the Picasso, you are simply holding it for the next generation.

Which artwork in your collection (including your own) is the most personally valuable to you, and why?

I don’t have any one work of art that I love better than the next. Each item is equally loved and becomes part of my family of art.

What artistic accomplishment (creating or collecting) are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the fact that my sculptures and paintings are appreciated by others. Art is not art until it is viewed and appreciated by others. I also get enjoyment when my collection is viewed by others.

What is one artistic goal (creating or collecting) you hope to accomplish in 2022?

In 2022, I would like to open a museum to exhibit my collection and an art gallery to offer works of art by emerging artists, including Meryl Dee and myself.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts?

In closing, I would like to thank Dan’s Papers for choosing my painting and featuring me in your publication.

To see more or Harvey Manes’ created works and to peruse his extensive art collection, visit manesartcollection.com.