Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

We think we know how to cook a ribeye steak, right? But what about how to prepare fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach, as well as a cabernet demi-glaze? Chef Scott Kampf of Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton shares recipes for all these goodies below. Enjoy!

STEAK INGREDIENTS:

One 22 oz dry aged ribeye steak (ours comes from Niman Ranch in Colorado and is antibiotic free, grass fed and dry aged for 30 days).

Fresh ground salt and pepper

3 tablespoons of clarified butter

DIRECTIONS:

1. Remove from refrigeration 20 minutes prior to cooking.

2. Heat cast-iron skillet on medium-high.

3. Once heating has started, add 3 tablespoons clarified butter to skillet.

4. While heating pan, generously season the meat on both sides with fresh ground salt and pepper.

5. Once pan is sufficiently hot, carefully add meat.

6. Sear first side for 6-8 minutes, then flip for approximately 5 more for a medium-rare steak. NOTE: Do not leave unattended, and pay attention, as meat thickness will impact cooking time.

7. Finally, remove from heat and allow to rest for 3 minutes before serving.

FINGERLING POTATOES INGREDIENTS (for two people):

0.75 lb of fingerling potatoes

Fresh ground salt and pepper

Olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375°

2. Clean and dry 3/4 lb. of fingerling potatoes.

3. Slice each potato lengthwise.

4. In a mixing bowl, toss sliced potatoes with olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Pour potatoes onto baking sheet.

6. Once oven has reached 375°, place baking sheet on center rack and roast for 15 minutes.

7. After 15 minutes, check on potatoes, move them around and cook for about 15 minutes more.

CREAMED SPINACH INGREDIENTS:

5 cups baby spinach (cleaned)

1/2 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup heavy cream

Fresh ground salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large sauce pan, add butter and oil and heat over medium-high heat.

2. Add spinach, stir and cook until wilted.

3. Add heavy cream, salt and pepper to taste.

4. Reduce until spinach is rich and creamy.

CABERNET DEMI GLAZE INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup of demi glaze (find at the supermarket)

1 shallot (sliced)

1/4 cup Cabernet Sauvignon

1 tablespoon butter

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place a small sauce pot over medium-high heat, add butter.

2. As butter melts, add shallot, cook until golden brown.

3. Add Cabernet Sauvignon, reduce by 1/3 and then add demi glaze.

4. Cook for 1 minute.

5. Add salt and pepper to taste.

6. Strain shallots from sauce with a tea strainer.

This recipe comes to us courtesy of chef Scott Kampf of Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton, dineatunion.com.