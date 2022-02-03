Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Westhampton man was arrested for threatening Westhampton Beach Police, prompting the evacuation of Westhampton Beach Village Hall that headquarters the department, village police said.

David Krouse, 63, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Westhampton Beach Village Justice Court.

“Southampton Town Police received a phone call, which was intended for the Westhampton Beach Police Department … from a man who was agitated and made a threat of violence against Westhampton Beach Police” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

On Thursday, Westhampton Beach PD’s Lt. Ryan Lucas said Krouse did not express any particular gripe with the department or reveal a specific motive for the threat during his phone call Wednesday or at the time of his arrest.

Southampton Town Police said Krouse was previously arrested for punching and breaking store front windows of the local businesses on Montauk Highway on August 27. On September 27 he was charged with trespassing and menacing after Southampton Town Police said they found him “highly intoxicated” with scissors in his hand after a woman reported he threatened to break another store window. And on December 28, Suffolk County police charged him with disorderly conduct.

An attorney for Krouse could not be reached for comment.