In honor of Women’s History Month, North Fork Table & Inn recently debuted a celebratory Smoked Orange Negroni cocktail featuring Mount Gay Eclipse Rum that will only be available on the restaurant’s menu throughout the month of March.

So why does a cocktail typically made with gin, and that some associate with famous womanizer James Bond, earn a spot for Women’s History Month? And why Mount Gay rum?

For some background, Mount Gay originated in 1703 on the island of Barbados in 1703, becoming the world’s oldest rum distillery. In 2019, Trudiann Banker took over as the company’s first female master blender and went on to create the Eclipse Rum found in North Fork Table & Inn’s Smoked Orange Negroni. With burnt notes of vanilla, banana, caramel, and summer fruit, Eclipse is perfect for this cocktail that is meant to be strong, like women such as Trudiann Banker. At least that’s what they tell us.

Whatever it’s for, this is still one heck of a good drink, and worth a stop at North Fork Table & Inn’s already fabulous restaurant and bar, set within a historic country home in Southold (57225 Main Road).

Smoked Orange Negroni

3 dashes grapefruit bitters

1 bar spoon simple syrup

.5 oz pomegranate juice

.75 oz lime juice

.25 oz Roots Diktamo

.5 oz Tentura Antica

1.5 oz Mountain Gay Eclipse rum shaken and double strained into a coupe glass (or a a less ladylike tumbler if you want it over ice, as pictured here).

Garnish with trimmed grapefruit peel on the edge of the glass. The peel is expressed over the drink beforehand.

This drink comes to us courtesy of the North Fork Table & Inn, northforktableandinn.com.