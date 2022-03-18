Finding Treasure on Antique Row in West Palm Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

All level of collector, from bric-a-brac hunters to fine vintage jewelry aficionados, will find what they’re looking for on Antique Row. This art and design district just south of downtown West Palm Beach along South Dixie Highway has more than 40 shops and galleries brimming with treasures just waiting to be discovered. There are even some restaurants to sate your hunger between stops.

While we can’t share every shop here, we’ve selected a handful to set intrepid antiquers on the path to vintage retail therapy. Now get going — fun, fabulous shopping awaits!

Keep reading for details on a special April 9 event highlighting this popular art and design district, known throughout the world.

The Elephant’s Foot

3800 South Dixie Highway

With nearly 60 years in the business, 90-year-old shop owner and president Marvin H. Ray and his partner Ronald French continue to preside over this 6,500-square-foot showroom and its eclectic mix of furnishings and décor. Finds include English, American, Asian and European antiquities and accessories, which is why architects, interior designers and collectors have come to depend on this inveterate bastion of the Row for decades. And their prices are fair to boot! 561-832-0170, theelephantsfootantiques.com

Ponce Berga

3725 South Dixie Highway

Focusing on historical 20th-century design from France, Italy, Scandinavia and the United States, this design gallery exudes good taste. Inventory and exhibitions present visitors with objects and furnishings ranging from the critically-acclaimed to the anonymously authored, with highlights from names such as Jean Prouvé, Gio Ponti, Finn Juhl, Greta Grossman, Paul Frankl, and George Nakashima, to name a few. Mid-century modern-ites will want to pray at the altar of Ponce Berga. Note: On May 1, the current 1,000-square-foot showroom will move just a few doors down to a grander 6,000-square-foot space at 3731 South Dixie Highway. 561-766-2939, ponceberga.com

Faustina Pace Antiques & Interiors

3635 South Dixie Highway

A tasteful mélange of 19th and 20th century furniture and decorative objects, such as French textiles, Swedish furniture, French industrial, accessories from Belgium and garden accents. Tapping her instincts as an interior decorator, owner and shop namesake Faustina Pace mixes texture, scale and form, showing off her wares gathered during 35 years in business on Antique Row. 305-495-0784, faustinapace.com

Palm Beach Vintage

3623 South Dixie Highway

If clothes turn you on, Palm Beach Vintage will not disappoint. Filling fine closets since 1978, this carefully curated consignment shop bedecks its customers in antique, vintage and designer couture and accessories from Gilded Age glamour to Gaga gowns, the ‘20s to the 21st century, and every decade along the way. It’s like shopping in the giant walk-in closets of Palm Beach island’s most affluent and stylish residents. They buy, consign and liquidate clothing and accessory collections, so everyone wins. And PBV’s sister store, Palm Beach Vintage Home, has an equally incredible array of furnishings right next door. 561-718-4075, palmbeachvintage.com

James & Jeffrey Antiques – Pavilion

3619 South Dixie Highway

Known for their huge monthly estate and tag sales, and trio of locations (including a showroom at 3713 South Dixie Highway and Estate Sale Center at 5704 Georgia Avenue), James & Jeffrey Antiques’ Pavilion has wonderful 18th and 19th century furniture, architectural elements, wrought iron pieces, unusual lighting, and decorative accessories curated in their signature style. Stop by to find some bold furnishings that will display beautifully in your home and force visitors to take notice. 561-832-1760, jamesandjeffrey.com

Iconic Snob Galeries

2800 South Dixie Highway

A multi-design dealer venue on Antique Row since 2015, ISG hosts a wide selection of sellers, which means there’s also a wide selection of goods! Following their 2019 expansion, the gallery offers 6,000 square feet of space displaying two centuries of antiques and modern pieces. This place is a hit with design pros, architects and collectors, as well as newbies checking things out for the first time. There’s truly something for everyone. 561-832-2801, iconicsnobgaleries.com