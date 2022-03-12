Dan’s Palm Beach

First Resort: Palm Beach Objects of Obsession

Your Palm Beach Objects of Obsession
Palm Beach is known for wealth and exclusivity, so it pays to be prepared with the right items when making the trip south. These are our latest objects of obsession, South Florida style.

Veronica Beard Kimber Dress

1. Veronica Beard Kimber Dress
The flowing paisley floral print is a perfect piece to toss in your suitcase for a Palm Beach visit. Belted or loose, the vibrant Boho chic, one-shoulder frock with a handkerchief hem, weighs close to nothing and stands out in a crowd. veronicabeard.com

OrtigIa Scilia

2. Ortigia Scilia
A whiff of Ortigia’s natural fig and cedar scent evokes Sicily, where the boutique soap and scent company is located. Available at the Via Coquina home shop, it is distilled from local flowers, and uses no nickel, silicone or parabens. viacoquina.com

Thuyen Complete Care Eye Gel

3. Thuyen Complete Care Eye Gel
Celebrity esthetician Thuyen Nguyen’s fast-absorbing, oil-free gel helps to soften lines, reduce puffiness and diminish the appearance of dark circles. Wear it alone or under makeup. juliemilesresort.com

Julie Miles Antiqued Crystal Gold Bracelet

4. Julie Miles Antiqued Crystal Gold Bracelet
Pearls are de riguer in Palm Beach and you can wear them around your wrist as an alternative to your neck. These lustrous ornaments have an antiqued gold-plated bracelet. juliemilesresort.com

Stubbs and Wootton Shoes

5. Stubbs and Wootton Shoes
The men’s shoes, hand-crafted in Spain and a classic from Southampton to Palm Beach, add a dash of style to any outfit, with a green linen upper and a stacked wooden 3/4 heel. stubbsandwootton.com

Sisley Paris

6. Sisley Paris
The iconic hotel’s spa is now using products from the famed skincare brand, including this newly launched lotion. It optimizes overnight regeneration, toning and smoothing with a range of extracts and cutting-edge ingredients. thebreakers.com or sisley-paris.com

Caryna Nina pink Top

7. Caryna Nina Pink Top
A versatile top in vibrant pink from the designer who specializes in one-of-a-kind silks, this piece is ideal for travel and resort settings. It can be worn in three different ways: as a keyhole, v or high neck, depending upon how you turn or tie it. carynanina.com

Urban Defense

8. Urban Defense
If there is one hair product that’s a must in Palm Beach, it’s this protector from hair guru Woody Michleb, containing vitamin B5, wheat amino acids and botanical extracts. A couple of sprays and it shields your tresses from sun and chlorine, as well as smoothing and improving its appearance. It also has a heady tropical scent that evokes the beach. woodymichleb.com

Marina St. Barth Jacket

9. Marina St. Barth Jacket
The jazzed up jean jacket elevates this wardrobe staple with a vibrant silk back. The customized soft denim is available in a range of shades, and there are several silk prints to choose from. marina-stbarth.com

Wander Beauty

10. Wander Beauty
Even if you haven’t been to the beach, you can add instant radiance with these sticks that come in four different rosy shades. One side of the multitasker has color and the other is a highlighter. wanderbeauty.com

