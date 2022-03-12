First Resort: Palm Beach Objects of Obsession

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach is known for wealth and exclusivity, so it pays to be prepared with the right items when making the trip south. These are our latest objects of obsession, South Florida style.

1. Veronica Beard Kimber Dress

The flowing paisley floral print is a perfect piece to toss in your suitcase for a Palm Beach visit. Belted or loose, the vibrant Boho chic, one-shoulder frock with a handkerchief hem, weighs close to nothing and stands out in a crowd. veronicabeard.com

2. Ortigia Scilia

A whiff of Ortigia’s natural fig and cedar scent evokes Sicily, where the boutique soap and scent company is located. Available at the Via Coquina home shop, it is distilled from local flowers, and uses no nickel, silicone or parabens. viacoquina.com

3. Thuyen Complete Care Eye Gel

Celebrity esthetician Thuyen Nguyen’s fast-absorbing, oil-free gel helps to soften lines, reduce puffiness and diminish the appearance of dark circles. Wear it alone or under makeup. juliemilesresort.com

4. Julie Miles Antiqued Crystal Gold Bracelet

Pearls are de riguer in Palm Beach and you can wear them around your wrist as an alternative to your neck. These lustrous ornaments have an antiqued gold-plated bracelet. juliemilesresort.com

5. Stubbs and Wootton Shoes

The men’s shoes, hand-crafted in Spain and a classic from Southampton to Palm Beach, add a dash of style to any outfit, with a green linen upper and a stacked wooden 3/4 heel. stubbsandwootton.com

6. Sisley Paris

The iconic hotel’s spa is now using products from the famed skincare brand, including this newly launched lotion. It optimizes overnight regeneration, toning and smoothing with a range of extracts and cutting-edge ingredients. thebreakers.com or sisley-paris.com

7. Caryna Nina Pink Top

A versatile top in vibrant pink from the designer who specializes in one-of-a-kind silks, this piece is ideal for travel and resort settings. It can be worn in three different ways: as a keyhole, v or high neck, depending upon how you turn or tie it. carynanina.com

8. Urban Defense

If there is one hair product that’s a must in Palm Beach, it’s this protector from hair guru Woody Michleb, containing vitamin B5, wheat amino acids and botanical extracts. A couple of sprays and it shields your tresses from sun and chlorine, as well as smoothing and improving its appearance. It also has a heady tropical scent that evokes the beach. woodymichleb.com

9. Marina St. Barth Jacket

The jazzed up jean jacket elevates this wardrobe staple with a vibrant silk back. The customized soft denim is available in a range of shades, and there are several silk prints to choose from. marina-stbarth.com

10. Wander Beauty

Even if you haven’t been to the beach, you can add instant radiance with these sticks that come in four different rosy shades. One side of the multitasker has color and the other is a highlighter. wanderbeauty.com