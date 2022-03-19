John R. DiPace, Montauk’s Masseur to The Stars, Dies at 88

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

John R. DiPace, father extraordinaire and masseur to the stars, died peacefully at his home with family on Montauk Avenue the morning of March 3, just shy of his 89th birthday.

Affectionately known as Johnny D., he was born in the Bronx on March 12, 1933. John was an MP in the U.S. Army and a decorated Korean War vet. Post service, he retired from the New York City Department of Sanitation. He was the proud owner of DiPace Trucking Co. located in the Bronx. Then he graduated from The Swedish Institute of Massage. He was known as “masseur of the stars.” You were lucky if you got on his table. John was such a strong and talented masseur that he worked well into his 80s.

A doting, loving father, grandfather and loyal friend, John also knew his way around the kitchen hosting delicious and hilarious dinner parties for his brunch-bunch buddies he loved dearly.

John was the epitome of healthy living and was an exceptional athlete his whole life. He had great hands and agility. As a young man he was a boxer. But ultimately tennis was his sport, and he was highly competitive on the court. He had a disciplined 5 a.m. workout schedule, loved the beach, daily swims at Devon especially with family. Few knew that he was graceful and talented on the dance floor, as well. He’s deeply loved by family and friends. His humorous storytelling will be terrible missed by all.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Mildred DiPace, his daughter Jackie-Lynn, his siblings Romolo, Francis and twin sister Loretta. He is survived by his children Laurie Reed (Rick) of Virginia Beach, Amy (Joseph) Malave of Laurel, and Ann DiPace-Zullo (Paul) of Pound Ridge, NY, as well as his beloved grandchildren Jett, Summer, Garret, Wyatt, Emily and Jacqueline.

His service was held at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in East Hampton on his birthday. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The CJ Foundation for SIDS.