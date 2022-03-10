Gubernatorial Nominee Zeldin Faces GOP Primary

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) may have received the GOP nomination in his run for governor, but Republicans are still lining up to challenge him in the June 28 gubernatorial primary.

Despite Zeldin’s calls for Republicans to unify around his campaign after the New York State Republican Party endorsed his bid, GOP primary challengers remain in the race.

“Help us — don’t work against us — because when we rally together, we are stronger than ever,” Zeldin told party faithful March 1 during the GOP convention at the Garden City Hotel. “We need to come out of this convention, as unified as this party has been in decades.”

Challenging the congressman for the Republican line are former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson, Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, Queens businessman Derrick Gibson and Andrew Giuliani, who is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul also faces a long list of challengers after winning her party’s nomination in her bid for her first full term after taking office when disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment scandals last year. She faces U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and attorney Paul Nichols on primary day.

The lineup is sure to evolve in the coming weeks, as the field of candidates will become more clear once nominating petitions are due next month.