Objects of Obsession: Spring Breakthroughs

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach is known for wealth and exclusivity, so it pays to be prepared with the right items when making the trip south. Dive into spring with our latest objects of obsession, South Florida style.

1. Olivia Preckel Shawl

Made to order in New Delhi, the cashmere and lace wrap comes in an array of pastels, as well as nude, marine and black. It adds warmth and elegance to anything from jeans to a feminine frock. oliviapreckel.com

2. Blesk Earrings

The 18k rose gold over sterling handcrafted flower earrings from Bellezza’s Garden Collection can light up any face. They are made with white and gray mother of pearl and pink tourmaline, accented with hand-painted enamel rosebuds and leaves. bleskjewelry.com

3. J. McLaughlin Blazer

This double-breasted gingham jacket from J. McLaughlin, which has shops on Worth Avenue and at the Gardens Mall (as well as in Southampton and Bridgehampton), is the perfect spring enhancement. jmclaughlin.com

4. Lavender Straw Wanahat

Stand out from all the beige, white and black straw headgear with this lovely shade that casts a flattering hue on the face. Available at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne’s Coastal Boutique. ritzcarlton.com/keybiscayne

5. Aquazzura Sandals

The Tuscan brand makes sexy but surprisingly comfortable sandals, like these in rose tinted PVC with rhinestone design, available at Diane Firsten in Palm Beach. dianefirsten.com

6. Marcus Chavez Dress at Anushka

A colorful 3D strapless corset embroidered mid-length dress is one of the unique pieces available in the boutique within Anushka’s Salon and Spa at the Square in West Palm Beach. anushkaspa.com

7. Warby Parker Janelle Sunglasses

The oversized cat-eyes in a chic praline color from the favorite eyewear company pair well with a spring wardrobe. warbyparker.com

8. JECT Powder Sunscreen

It’s not always convenient to slather on sunscreen, but this discreet little brush that contains chemical-free powder filled with mineral block, chamomile, green tea and vitamin E can be tossed in your purse and used throughout the day. jectnyc.com

9. Anti-Aging Bundle of Biologique Recherche Products

The beloved French brand’s best age fighters, including exfoliating Lotion P50, firming Creme Collagen and antioxidant-rich Serum Complex Royal are packaged today for ultimate efficacy. shop.karinanyc.com

10. Coolivar Seacoast Dress

Toss on this colorful cover-up to go the beach or to lunch or shop. Not only does it look stylish — it is soft, dries quickly and has UV protection to shield you from the sun. Available at Marriott Singer Island’s SiSpa. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pbisg-palm-beach-marriott-singer-island-beach-resort-and-spa

11. Tommy Bahama Palm Modern Bikini

This suit, like all others made by the brand, are sold as separates so you can get the right fit and mix and match if you want to be creative. It is made from 75% recycled nylon so it’s eco-friendly. Available at The Gardens Mall. tommybahama.com