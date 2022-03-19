Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Russian-owned superyachts were reportedly barred from the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show as a result of the Ukrainian invasion.

The organizers of the annual event, which showcases some of the world’s ritziest yachts, told the Palm Beach Daily News that no Russian-owned yachts will be on the roster.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show stands firmly with the people of Ukraine and with all who are championing progress towards peace,” the group told the newspaper.

It was not immediately clear who owned Russian-linked yachts that were reportedly cut from the lineup.

Scheduled from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 27, the 40th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show takes place at 101 S. Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island. The event features more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, with hundreds of boats including everything from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts stretching nearly 300 feet in length — but none of them will be Russian. Learn more at pbboatshow.com.