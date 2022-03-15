Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Camp Mona

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Parents in the Hamptons have a brand-new day camp to consider for their young tykes this summer. Based in Westhampton Beach, Camp Mona is The Hampton Synagogue’s answer for young children in need of some summertime science, art and Shabbat.

Camp Mona is named after the late Dr. Mona Riklis Ackerman in a loving tribute by her life by her children, Gila Ackerman and Ari Ackerman. Remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother — as well as a prominent philanthropist and psychologist — her legacy will be honored and carried on by Camp Mona and the level of attention and care it provides each young camper.

Week-long camps begin at the Jack’s House Levin Children’s Center on June 27, Monday through Friday, with the eighth and final week starting August 15. Camps run 9 a.m.–2 p.m. for kids ages 3 and 4, while 2-year-old campers end the day early at 12:30 p.m.

The full schedule includes activities such as yoga, music, water and sensory play, sports, cooking, science, story time, imagination playground, dance, art, STEAM, ending the week with an all-camp Shabbat Friday afternoons. Aruchat Eser snack time, lunch and a rest take place each day.

Parents can enroll their children in camp for 2–8 weeks, with tuition ranging from $2,350–$7,200 for 2-year-olds and $2,550–$8,000 for 3- and 4-year-olds, depending on the number of weeks enrolled, which can be non-consecutive. Full tuition is due by June 1, and all snacks and supplies are included.

There is also a Mommy & Me option for toddlers 12–23 months and their guardian. Pairs will craft, sings and play as tiny campers are introduced to what Camp Mona has to offer. The two-day programs are offered Monday/Friday or Tuesday/Thursday, 9:30–11:30 a.m., for four weeks ($1,400) or eight weeks ($2,800).

Contact Marissa Becker, Levin Children’s Center director, at [email protected] or visit thehamptonsynagogue.org/camp-mona for more information.