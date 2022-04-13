Something to Wine About: Canned 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Consumers’ initial thoughts about canned wine probably rival their resistance to the screw-top over the cork. But don’t be fooled, the 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend can rival some of the yummiest red blends outside of France.

To be clear, this isn’t simply canned wine, it’s wine that happens to be available in cans. It’s also sold in the classic and, of course, respected bottle. And it’s available in a box or a keg. We can talk more about boxed wines another time — for now we’ll concentrate on the canned 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend.

It’s delicious. The grape varietals are 54% merlot, 23% cabernet Franc, 9% petit verdot, 8% malbec and 6% syrah. The flavors are charred and fresh cherry, bittersweet chocolate, earth and cinnamon spice on the finish. This wine is such easy drinking. You can enjoy this dry, medium-bodied red as-is, or with a very slight chill. You might have it with food, though it drinks delightfully on its own.

Why cans? There are so many reasons cans are a great choice for wines. If you’re going to be poolside or boating, cans are a safer alternative to glass. If you’re packing a cooler full of different choices, cans are a great way to have an assortment of wines available for a variety of individual tastes. If you know you want a glass of wine but don’t want to open a whole bottle, the can is a great alternative. And lastly, portion control. A can of the 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend is 250 ml — that’s one third of a bottle of wine. A bottle of wine is equal to about four glasses. The 250 ml size is slightly larger than one glass of wine. Keep that in mind when imbibing. Though it might look like a tiny beer, it is actually a large glass of wine, with more alcohol than the average 12 oz can of beer.

A four-pack of the 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend retails for $28.

To learn more about Bridge Lane wines, visit bridgelanewine.com.