Winner Claims $50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at the ShopRite store in Riverhead for the April 2 drawing, according to New York Lottery, which noted this week that a claim has been filed for the win, but it had not yet been paid out as of Thursday, April 7.

The winning ticket matched four of the five winning numbers (6-28-47-58-59 ) and the Powerball (18).

New York Lottery also confirmed that another local $50,000 Powerball ticket, bought in Sag Harbor for the January 1 drawing, has yet to be claimed. That ticket was purchased in the B & B Auto Service Gulf Station grocery store, at 144 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor, and was among two unclaimed $50,000 winners sold in Suffolk County for the same drawing. The other was purchased at West Islip shop Popular Card & Gift, at 522 Union Boulevard.

Winning ticket holders have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. A New York Lottery representative would not confirm whether or not unclaimed tickets are a common occurrence.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The New York Powerball jackpot had reached $268 million on Thursday, April 7, with the next drawing scheduled for Saturday, April 9. Tickets can be purchased through 10 p.m. on drawing day.

Players can use the New York Lottery app or visit nylottery.ny.gov, to check tickets securely.