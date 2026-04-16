John Melillo Talks Greek Easter, Luv Michael & More

Eastport artist and proud Vietnam veteran John Melillo shares his latest Dan’s Papers cover in celebration of Greek Easter, which just past on April 12 this year. He discusses the painting, along with his efforts to help local veterans, the Luv Michael organization, and share his art throughout the East End.

A Conversation with John Melillo

Tell us about this painting. Why were you inspired by Greek Easter?

“East End Treasure” is a Shadow Box Oil painting on Glass. It is dedicated to the “Luv Michael “ 501c3 Foundation founded by Dr. Lisa Liberatore. Its mission is to inspire the adult autistic community to create a deep sense of self-worth through living together, culinary working, and creating meaningful relationships using the arts. They collaborate closely with the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

I first met Lisa with Michael & Friends when they attended my solo art exhibit at the Southampton Cultural Center. Moved by their extraordinary inspiring story, I attended a number of events at the church where I donated a painting for auction. I also intend to teach a painting class there in September.

In retrospect, using Greek Easter, this painting is as much about the beauty of these remarkable young adults as it is about the holiday, itself. The Faberge egg in blue and white represents not only Easter but the purity and innocence of this community. The gold fringe heralds its great value. The heart shape shows the love at the core of the mission. Last, the sea represents the hopeful future, the strength, and the courage of this organization. Of course, with all my paintings, it has an East End theme.

Where is your focus these days with your painting? It seems like you’ve been exploring a lot of different things.

There are so many amazing artists on the East End. I am trying to create a space no one is in. I am an abstract realistic oil painter with a touch of Van Gogh and Rockwell weaved into my own design. All my paintings tell stories and I try to inspire different styles as not to type myself into a set design. I want people to wonder, “What is his next painting going to be?” Inspired by my upbringing on the East End, that proves to be my subject matter. I also am using larger canvas up to 3 by 4 feet, and paint on canvas, plywood and glass.

What kinds of shows and projects have you had lately or have coming up?

I was honored last month to come in second place out of more than 140 East End Artists at the “In Motion” exhibit at the East End Arts show in Riverhead.

I was featured in the Discover LI commercial “Where You Belong,” and last month showed my new East End collection at their annual sponsor/ legislator breakfast.

I will be participating at Two Suffolk County Veterans Resource Fairs hosted by Ann Welker and many other legislators – April 18 at the Immaculate Conception reception hall in Westhampton, and May 2 in the Southold VFW where I promote Art for Healing, show my art, and have a sign up for free art classes.

On June 13 at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck in Center Moriches, I will be teaching a free painting class for the Joseph Dwyer 12th Annual Wellness Day for Veterans

I am hoping to do something special for America’s 250th celebration at the Hampton Fine Art Fair in Southampton in July, and I will be participating in the Quoque Historical Society Art Show on August 8.

Aside from shows, what are your spring and summer plans?

I want to revisit my East End upbringing through this God given third act gift in art that saved my life from PTSD.

What’s been going on with your efforts working with veterans?

Besides the Veteran Fairs and art classes already mentioned, I’ve donated paintings for different auctions and will be attending “The Guide Dog Foundation’s Canine Couture Fashion Show on April 23 at the Stonebridge Golf Links Country Club in Smithtown. I will also attend the “Red, White, and Boots” country night for Paws of War on May 19 at the Bayville Crescent Club.

How are you holding up these days with your PTSD?

PTSD is something you don’t cure. It’s something you have to learn to live with. Funny, in doing all these events over the years, I’ve learned, we all have our Vietnams. One out of three people has had something in their life that has caused this trauma (be it a death in the family, an accident, a bad relationship, an illness, whatever).

My swan song whenever I publicly or privately speak on the subject is to find something that gives you self-worth. If you like to sing — join a choir; paint or draw — an art class; sew — join a kitting circle; dance — take lessons. Do something that makes you feel productive and gives you meaning. You might find that solace you need. Art did it for me. It saved my life.

Where can people see your art online or in-person?

I am in the J.Mackey Gallery in East Hampton. I have a permanent collections in both the Starbucks in Riverhead and Westhampton. I am presently trying to win my third Westhampton Chamber of Commerce poster contest. I’m seventh at the Westhampton Library. Voting ends April 29. What’s unique about my painting is it honors our country’s 250-year anniversary and memory of my father taking me fishing at the Shinnecock Inlet with a night time flag on an old barn on Oak Street in Westhampton, circa 1955, that we used to pass on the way. I will be in the Oil Painters of America Blog in May. And you can find me at artfeelingsjm.com or @artfeelingsjm on Instagram.