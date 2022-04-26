Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 76: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Nina Rayburn Dec, the Bridgehampton Museum’s new executive director. She is also a media entrepreneur, producer and consultant with expertise in the podcasting, film and digital media space. Dec has helped create, launch and manage projects for NBC, The History Channel, A&E Television Networks, The Smithsonian Institution and Parrish Art Museum.

