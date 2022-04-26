Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Nina Rayburn Dec, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director

By
0
comments
Posted on
Nina Rayburn Dec
Nina Rayburn Dec

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 76: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Nina Rayburn Dec, the Bridgehampton Museum’s new executive director. She is also a media entrepreneur, producer and consultant with expertise in the podcasting, film and digital media space. Dec has helped create, launch and manage projects for NBC, The History Channel, A&E Television Networks, The Smithsonian Institution and Parrish Art Museum.

Nina Rayburn Dec, Executive Director of the Bridgehampton Museum – Episode 76

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites