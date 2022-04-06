Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Zach Erdem, owner of Southampton restaurant and celebrity hotspot 75 Main, and his sexy crew of reality TV waitstaff make their debut on new Discovery+ series Serving the Hamptons tomorrow, Thursday, April 7. And we’ve got a first taste of what’s to come.

Check out our first look at the show above, and the recently released trailer below, to try what they’re serving, and whether or not you need to get a Discovery+ subscription ASAP to tune in!

The network describes the new series, filmed over summer 2021 at local celebrity hotspot 75 Main:

The Hamptons is where the rich spend their summers, and Zach Erdem’s 75 Main is their favorite restaurant. With constant drama in the staff house, broken rules and a shocking love triangle, will the sexy, young staff manage to make the summer a success?

Along with all the drama among the staff members — and Erdem as he tries to rein in their behavior — Serving the Hamptons has some A-list appearances, including Kendall Jenner, Ivana Trump, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, rapper 6ix9ine and Anthony Scaramucci.

Totaling five episodes, Serving the Hamptons premieres streaming on Discovery+ this Thursday, April 7.