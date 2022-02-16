Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Selling the Hamptons will have to move over when Discovery Plus premieres Serving the Hamptons, a delicious, new 75 Main-set restaurant reality series, this April, according to an exclusive Variety report.

According to the announcement, the docuseries follows the “young, sexy restaurant staff” at 75 Main and catches “all of the drama they dish up on and off the clock.” Spread across five hour-long episodes, the show is filmed at Zach Erdem’s restaurant and at a the “gorgeous beach house” Erdem has provided for them to live, “provided they follow his rules and take care of his customers.”

It appears Erdem, who’s no stranger to the camera and who has welcomed media attention throughout his time at the helm of 75 Main, will be cast as the taskmaster who struggles to keep his staff in line and ensure his celebrity clientele get top-tier treatment. As Variety explains, “That’s easier said than done when your staff plays even harder than they work to take full advantage of all a summer in the Hamptons has to offer.”

Erdem is joined on the management side of things by Victoria Hilton, who is there to get the team to work on time, keep them from drinking on the job, and avoid fraternizing with fellow staff members. It will come as no surprise that “rules will be broken, personalities will clash, secrets will be revealed, a shocking love triangle will unfold and true romance may just get in the way.”

Page Six reports that a number of celebs visited the restaurant while the show filmed, including Kendall Jenner, Ivana Trump, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Anthony Scaramucci, billionaire John Catsimatidis, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. So it seems clear episodes were filmed over summer 2021, like on August 16 when Jenner and her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, stopped in to promote her 818 Tequila.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was found hiding out in Lido Beach on Long Island during the spring of 2020, and then likely moved to Water Mill, which makes sense since Page Six also reports that he gave a $2,000 tip for takeout this past Thanksgiving at Blu Mar — a Southampton Mediterranean restaurant that is also owned by Erdem.

Celebrities have flocked to 75 Main, long before it became home base for Serving the Hamptons. All the Kardashians and their ilk — including Scott Disick, French Montana, Jonathan Cheban and others — have spent time at the restaurant, even filming there in 2014 when the family stayed in North Sea and ran a Dash pop-up in Southampton for their spinoff series Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.

And the list of famous 75 Main guests isn’t limited to reality stars. The hotspot has welcomed everyone from Real Housewives stars, such as Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer (among others); to TV icons Sofia Vergara, Heather Dubrow and Susan Lucci; athletes Amar’e Stoudemire, Jason Kidd and Alex Rodriguez; newscasters Barbara Walters and Hoda Kotb; Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky Stern; rocker Jon Bon Jovi; celebrity chef Bobby Flay and former wife Stephanie March; designer Calvin Klein; Oscar winners Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio; Victoria’s Secret models; politician Nancy Pelosi and many, many others. In 2011, then-Vice President Joe Biden even ate there.

All one needs to do is visit Erdem’s @zacherdem Instagram account to see he never misses a chance to grab a photo with his A-list diners, to the delight of his more than 72,000 followers.

It was only a matter of time before a show like Serving the Hamptons came knocking at 75 Main’s door. And everyone will want to watch.