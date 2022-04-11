Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon‘s Nana Loves You More, reached the top spot on The New York Times list of bestselling Children’s Picture Books last week and it remained there on Monday, April 11. Published on March 29, the book is all about expressing a grandmother’s love to kids.

The local funnyman celebrated via Twitter on Friday, April 8, sharing the news and his gratitude with fans and readers. “GUYS!! NANA is number 1!! Thank you thank you thank you!!” he tweeted, along with a photo of him holding the book.

GUYS!! NANA is number 1!! Thank you thank you thank you!! pic.twitter.com/lDi5JOij3M — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 8, 2022

To promote the book, and get it to the number-one spot, Fallon ran a full “Nana Week” on The Tonight Show, and he appeared to discuss, and read from, the book on the Monday, March 28 episode of the Today Show.

Fallon joined the ever expanding list of celebrity children’s book authors is 2014 with Snowball Fight! (Dutton Books for Young Readers), illustrated by Adam Stower, but he really got his stride after partnering with illustrator Miguel Ordóñez and publisher Feiwel & Friends (part of Macmillan) on a bestselling series of family-focused stories, including Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA (2015), Everything Is Mama (2017), This Is Baby (2019), and now Nana Loves You More. Fallon also published a holiday book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, with illustrator Rich Deas in 2020 (also with Feiwel & Friends).

Amazon readers reviews for Nana Loves You More show 4.7 out of five stars and focus heavily on the joy grandparents feel reading this book, that’s all about them, to their grandchildren. Among dozens of similar reviews, a reader called Bookworm gave it five stars, writing, “This is the best book ever to read as a grandma. What an amazing gift. It expressed everything a nana feels for their grandkids. Soooo beautiful and love filled!”

Other East Enders who have jumped aboard the celebrity children’s book train, include trendsetter Julie Andrews with 2001 book Simeon’s Gift (also illustrated by Emma Walton Hamilton and Gennady Spirin), among several others; Chelsea Clinton (and Alexandra Boiger) with 2017’s She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World and multiple followups; Beth Stern with 2014’s Yoda: The Story of a Cat and His Kittens and her 2015 sequel Yoda Gets a Buddy; Julianne Moore with 2013’s My Mom Is a Foreigner, But Not to Me, illustrated by Meilo So, and her Freckleface Strawberry series with illustrator LeUyen Pham (2013–2017); Madonna with her English Roses series, started in 2007 with illustrator Jeffrey Fulvimari; and Katie Couric‘s 2004 book A Blue Ribbon Day, illustrated by Marjorie Priceman — to name a few (there are actually many others!).

You can find Nana Loves You More at your favorite local bookstore.