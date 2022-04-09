Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 74: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jennifer Fowkes, the newly appointed executive director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. For more than a decade, the East Hampton native has worked as a volunteer in a variety of sports, religious and community organizations such as i-tri, the Bonac Booster Club and Most Holy Trinity Church.

