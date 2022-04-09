Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Jennifer Fowkes, New Director of Montauk Chamber of Commerce

Jennifer Fowkes, new executive director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 74: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jennifer Fowkes, the newly appointed executive director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. For more than a decade, the East Hampton native has worked as a volunteer in a variety of sports, religious and community organizations such as i-tri, the Bonac Booster Club and Most Holy Trinity Church.

Dan Rattiner Speaks with Jennifer Fowkes, new director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce – Episode 74

