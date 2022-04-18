Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s recipe, created by Licia Kassim Householder and Sybille van Kempen, could be found on the Loaves & Fishes Food Store’s Easter/Passover menu. Try it in Sagaponack or at home!

Recipe: Loaves & Fishes’ Potato Pancakes with Onion Dip

Makes 12–15 three-inch pancakes

Pancake Ingredients:

1 1/2–2 lb russet potatoes (about 4 or 5)

1/2 large yellow onion, grated

1 large egg, beaten

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups canola or vegetable oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Pancake Directions:

Peel potatoes, placing them immediately into a bowl of cold water. Line a large bowl with a clean dish towel and grate the potatoes into the towel. Wring potatoes in the dish towel until the potatoes are dry. Place back into a clean bowl and add the onion, egg, flour, salt and pepper. Toss everything together until well combined.

Heat a large skillet with canola or vegetable oil until it reaches 350°F on a thermometer. Place a rounded tablespoon of the mixture into the oil, pressing down slightly. Continue until pan is full, leaving about 1/2 inch of space between each pancake.

Once the pancakes are golden brown on the bottom, about 1 minute, flip and cook another 30 seconds to a minute until golden brown. Remove onto a paper towel-lined tray and sprinkle with salt.

Onion Dip Ingredients:

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

2 large yellow onions, chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish

Onion Dip Directions:

In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil on medium heat. Add onions and salt, and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned and caramelized. Cool completely. Add cooled onions to a bowl and fold in remaining ingredients.

Right before serving, top each pancake with a dollop of dip. Sprinkle with chives.

~ This recipe comes courtesy Loaves & Fishes in Sagaponack, loavesandfishes.us