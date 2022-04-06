Make Your East End Passover & Easter Dining Plans

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Passover and Easter are quickly approaching on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17, respectively, which means that Hamptons and North Fork families and restaurants are hard at work planning menus for these cherished holidays. Whether you could use some help prepping family dinner or you’d rather eat out for the occasion, you’ll want to check out what’s cooking on the East End.

HAMPTONS

Lulu Kitchen & Bar celebrates Easter with a special wood-fired lamb feast from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. In addition to the $56 (per person) meal, the a la carte menu will also be available. The feast, subject to change, includes slow roasted leg of lamb, mint-merguez stuffing, English peas polenta, wood-fired grilled asparagus and blistered cherry tomato. Reservations are recommended for dining in. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine is also offering a wide variety of Easter and Passover dishes a la carte. The Easter menu offers gruyere puffs, miniature crab cakes, smoked salmon, mulligatawny, lobster bisque, glazed country ham, herb-crusted rack of lamb, semi-boneless duck with orange glaze, crown roast of pork, tzimmes, various fruit tarts and more. The Passover menu comprises whitefish salad, beggars’ purses, gefilte fish with carrot and red horseradish, lemon honey chicken, braised brisket, roast filet of beef, noodle kugel, flourless chocolate cake and other options. Email orders to [email protected]. 32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-4722, sydneysgourmet.com

Celebrate Passover with a little help from Bistro Été. Order ahead of Friday, April 15 to pick up matzo ball soup, beef brisket, charcoal rotisserie chicken, roasted salmon, rugelach, tzimmes, potato latkes with applesauce and sour cream, coconut macaroons and more. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Nick & Toni’s is offering an Easter Sunday brunch, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and dinner, 5–8 p.m., prix fixe on April 17. The three-course brunch prix fixe is $75, and options include butter lettuce salad, malfadine, pork Milanese and sheep’s milk ricotta budino. The three-course dinner prix fixe is $95 and includes such options as wagyu beef carpaccio, pan-roasted arctic char, roasted halibut, and chocolate truffle torta. A kids menu prix fixe is also available for $24. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Calissa will offer a brunch and dinner special for Easter on Sunday, April 17. The brunch menu features various options including shakshuka, lobster Benedict and Belgian waffles. Dinner specials include a roasted leg of lamb with honey glazed baby carrots, Greek yogurt with toasted pistachios and an orzo and spring pea salad. These dinner specials will also be offered on Sunday, April 24 for Greek Easter. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. calissahamptons.com

On Citarella‘s website, shoppers can order full Easter and Passover dinners or individual dishes. Easter meals for four people ($249) or eight ($479) are packed with pizza rustica, stuffed artichokes and mushrooms, chef-prepared rack of lamb, sautéed string beans, ricotta rustica cheesecake with cannoli dip and more. The Passover meals for four ($279) and eight ($499) include seder plates, plain Streit’s Matzos, chopped chicken liver, matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, red horseradish, chef-prepared brisket, potato kugel, haroset and more. Locations in Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton. citarella.com/local/shop/holidays

The Easter and Passover menu at the Loaves & Fishes Food Store offers several great options that can be ordered and picked up April 14–17. These include rilled citrus salmon, beef bourguignonne, parmesan-crusted chicken schnitzel, braised brisket, shrimp and swordfish curry, rotisserie ducks and chickens, deviled eggs, rainbow carrots, brownie pudding, lemon-raspberry pavlova, potato pancakes and more. 50 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-537-0555, loavesandfishes.us

April 14–17 is considered Easter weekend over at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, and they’ve got so much to do from kids activities to a mixology class to Easter brunch buffet. The menu, offered 10 a.m.–4 p.m., includes snow crab claws, cucumber gazpacho, pan-seared halibut, ratatouille gratin, butternut squash risotto, beef Wellington, pistachio mousse, as well as a few Passover options. Reservations can be made online. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 833-235-7500, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn is serving their annual Easter Sunday brunch with a la carte classics like eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, fish tacos, vegetarian chili and more. Bottomless bloody Marys and mimosas can be added for $25. Brunch runs 7 a.m.–3 p.m. which gives families ample opportunity to schedule their reservation around the hotel’s annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is serving Easter Sunday brunch all day, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., and parents are encouraged to schedule their reservations around two egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The three-course prix fixe is $98 for adults and $49 for kids, and it offers warm shrimp salad, crispy calamari, pepper-crusted beef tenderloin, grilled lamb chops, strawberry coupe glacé and more. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com/dine

TownLine BBQ is offering holiday smoked hams in honor of Easter. A limited amount of 10–12 lb. smoked hams are available for pre-order for $160, and three sides can be added for an additional cost each: collard greens, coleslaw and cornbread. Pickup will be available Saturday, April 16, 1–4 p.m. Orders can be placed over the phone or in-house. 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

NORTH FORK

On Easter Sunday, April 17, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m., The Preston House & Hotel is offering a special holiday menu consisting of East Coast oysters, Easter Scotch eggs and duck sausage, lemon ricotta pancakes, grilled swordfish piccata, prosciutto wrap rabbit tenderloin, caramelized tricolored cauliflower and plenty more. Reservations can be made online. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

The Long Island Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Easter brunch, featuring a menu of thick-cut French toast, penne a la vodka, oven-roasted Faroe Islands salmon golden-baked turkey breast and more. Reservations are required for seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, and cost $65 for adults and teens, $35 for kids 3–12 and $7 for children younger than that. While the family is at the aquarium, don’t miss out on the Penguin Egg Hunt, which is free with admission. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Every year, North Fork Chocolate Company whips up their Easter classics, and every year they’re a big hit. The Easter collection includes bunny Peeps chocolate pops, chocolate-dipped Peeps, chocolate-dipped strawberries, hollow 3D jumbo chocolate eggs, solid chocolate bunnies, chocolate Big Ducks and more. Many items are available online in milk, dark or white chocolate, but if you don’t see your personal favorite treat offered, email [email protected]. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com