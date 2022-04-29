Spirit’s Promise Debuts Garret’s Promise with Rocking Party

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is hosting a special fundraiser and celebration gala that will be a rocking good time this weekend! Kicking off on Saturday, April 30 from 3–9 p.m., the fun-filled party features area bands 70s Rock Parade and New Life Crisis performing in honor of the late Garret Louis Lederman, a remarkable young man and loving son and brother who died at just 28 years old on May 1, 2021, almost exactly one year to the day before this event.

Lederman’s family chose to remember him through this party and Garret’s Promise, a new healing center at Spirit’s Promise, which focuses on equine therapy — helping people coping with grief through interactions with horses. All proceeds from the event will go toward completing the infrastructure for the healing center (which is an indoor round riding pen) and for creating programs and funding for those in need of grief support and healing in the wake of tragedies like Lederman’s death.

Guests can catch 70s Rock Parade from 4–5:30 p.m. followed by Paul Mahos and New Life Crisis from 6:30–9 p.m. Other activities and experiences include sound healing demonstrations and guided meditation facilitated by Ribbon of Lights with Lisa LoBosco David Mandarino, as well as round pen therapy demonstrations (with horses), and a special country line dancing performance by choreographer Deanna Nemes and her Dancing with Deanna dancers! Food and beverage will also be available, along with farm tours and lots of horse hugging and kissing!

In memory of Lederman, Garret’s Promise is an indoor sanctuary of healing committed to helping others move forward as they piece together their lives following a traumatic event. According to materials shared by Spirit’s Promise founder Marisa Striano, adding this new round pen will expand the scope of operations at Spirit’s Promise by allowing them to help people any time of year, day or night, rain or shine, through community events, therapy sessions and more.

Lederman’s passion for helping others was evident in how he would be the first to help a stranger struggling, or in his career as a football coach and mentor to young players.

“He found purpose in helping others find the best versions of themselves,” Spirit’s Promise explains in the event announcement, noting that this round pen built in his name is a promise to ensure Lederman’s passion for people lives on by bringing healing to those who are suffering. “Garret’s Promise is a promise to help someone reclaim their authenticity,” Spirit’s Promise says.

Tickets are available via eventbrite, at eventbrite.com/e/70s-rock-parade-new-life-crisis-rock-for-garret-tickets-296766274917.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue Program is located at Blossom Hollow Ranch, 2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Call 631-875-0433 or visit spiritspromise.com for more info.