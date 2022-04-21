Teen Charged with Wading River Carjacking 

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday, April 18 for his role in the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Wading River last week, Riverhead Town Police said.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arraigned in Suffolk County youth court on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a suspicious man on East Woodland Drive learned upon arrival that the person was assaulted and forcibly removed from his vehicle by three assailants, two of whom displayed handguns, shortly after 2 a.m. April 13, police said.

The first suspect was wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt, the second suspect was dressed in all black, and the third suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, according to police.

Riverhead police detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this crime to call the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls and information will remain confidential.