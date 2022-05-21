Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Roberta’s restaurant from Brooklyn is bringing their delish dishes to a new Montauk location, Greek lunch is served this Sunday in Bridgehampton, CPI has a new chef and more foodie news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Roberta’s, the Brooklyn restaurant that became a lifestyle, is coming to Montauk. With locations in Los Angeles, Singapore, Nashville, Bushwick and Williamsburg, the new Montauk location, within walking distance of the last stop on the Long Island Rail Road’s Montauk line, hopes to open in time for Memorial Day. The brainchild of cofounders, Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi, the former Arbor space is 5,400 square feet and seats close to 165, which includes an outside patio and two bars. The restaurant will be open most of the year.

Look for at least a half-dozen pizzas, including its signature “Ursula’s Parade” with littleneck clams, mozzarella and Calabrian chili. Bread baked to order in the wood oven will accompany house-made Straciatella. Pastas will feature local fish and shellfish. Natural wines, fresh cocktails, and draft beers from some of the most interesting breweries around will keep the party going.

Inventive desserts, such as a bay leaf panna cotta and root beer soft serve ice cream will round out the menu. The original Roberta’s opened in Bushwick in 2007 in an industrial warehouse building on Moore Street. Hoy and Mirarchi bring their commitment to high quality food and celebration to Montauk. “Brandon and I are excited to bring the good times out to Montauk,” states Mirarchi.

This Sunday at 1 p.m., Bridgehampton’s Elaia Estiatorio teams up with beloved husband-and-wife duo Jenny Cipoletti and Freddie Cipoletti to serve an exclusive Greek lunch. Co-owner Sofia Crokos and Freddie have crafted a limited-time, locally sourced dish highlighting Elaia’s true Greek tastes and Freddie’s creative twists. This collaborative plate will be offered at the luncheon and will also live on the Elaia menu. Utilizing Sofia’s well-established expertise and Jenny’s eye for design, the event showcases both women’s talent for aesthetics and event planning. The gathering invites a select group of Hamptons tastemakers to enjoy shared passions for beauty and flavor over a Greek feast. Call the restaurant for more information.

Ülfet Özyabasligil Ralph has been named executive chef at the Canoe Place Inn — aka CPI — in Hampton Bays. The property is large, seating 350 inside and 100 outside. The restaurant will open some time this summer. The chef has accumulated many accolades, including two Silver Medals at the ACF Culinary Competition (2009, 2010); Best Chef in Asheville Food and Wine Festival (2014); Host Chef for Travel & Leisure Channel’s The Illegal Eater — Charleston episode (2013); and twice a competitor on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen (2015, 2016). Chef Ülfet has had opportunities to travel and work under highly acclaimed chefs to study a variety of cuisines, unique styles, and different approaches to master her craft. She was born in Istanbul, Turkey, where she developed her cooking skills specializing in Mediterranean Cuisine.

Did You Know? Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Shelter Island has an egg share plan this season? It starts in June and for 21 weeks, a dozen eggs will be available for pickup at the farmstand on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $168, or $8 per dozen. What an eggs-cellent idea!

Food Quote: “One of my biggest peeves is when a guy’s wearing flip-flops. Men’s feet are disgusting to begin with but now they’re on display when I try to go out for a nice steak dinner at a restaurant and I have to sit there and look at some guy’s hoof? I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.” ~ Sebastian Maniscalco, comedian

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!