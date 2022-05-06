‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ Docusoap Greenlit for Amazon Prime

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Following Discovery’s successful Selling the Hamptons and Serving the Hamptons industry shows (real estate and restaurants, respectively), the Hamptons-set reality television stable appears to be getting even more crowded. Amazon Studios announced this week that they’ve greenlit Forever Summer: Hamptons, a new so-called “docusoap” — aka reality TV — series about coming of age romance, for a July release on Prime Video.

The Wednesday, May 4 announcement, which listed Forever Summer: Hamptons along with two other reality shows, The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love, says the series explores, among other things, the dichotomy between summer visitors and locals (or “the humble townies”):

Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer, to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East, Forever Summer: Hamptons has some reality heavyweights in its corner. It’s executive produced by Lynne Spillman (Making The Cut, Survivor), along with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, and Jesse Light for Haymaker East (Southern Charm, Camp Getaway), Jessica Chesler (Southern Charm, Ladies of London), and Morgan Miller (Southern Charm, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles).

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders says. “Forever Summer: Hamptons gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation,” Sanders adds, pointing out that this and the two other projects are “amazing additions to our unscripted slate and will make Prime Video the destination for juicy, escapist summer content.”

Look for Forever Summer Hamptons this July on Prime Video.