Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend! Enjoy a variety of exciting events and activities to kick off summer, May 27–29, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Memorial Day Weekend at Southampton Social Club

Friday–Sunday, May 27–May 29

Nothing says Memorial Day like weekend-long music. Stop by the Southampton Social Club to hear local legends like DJ Lomo, DJ Joey Silk and DJ Martial Simon.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Lynn Blumenfield at Wölffer Estate

Friday, May 27, 5 p.m.

Sunset Fridays & Saturdays have returned to Wölffer Estate for the 2022 season! Bring your friends and family, blankets and sunscreen. You’ll enjoy wine and ciders by the glass and food items on the patio. Lynn Blumenfield is a singer-songwriter making a splash in the summer Hamptons’ music scene.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

Certain Moves Trio at Cowfish

Friday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Boogie on over to Cowfish, where this sax, guitar and keyboard trio will treat you to your favorite hits of the ’60, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and now. Meanwhile, sip on your favorite cocktails and sample delicious seafood at Cowfish.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The Gil Guitierrez Trio

Friday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Join virtuoso guitarist Gil Guiterrez as well as his friends David Rodriquez on bass and Robert Stern on violin. Guiterrez is known for his mastery of genres like classical, jazz and flamenco. He has performed in several film scores as well as venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

In the Groove Blasts Off at Tiki Joe’s Meschutt

Saturday, May 28, 6:30 p.m.

What better way to kick off the summer than with groovy beachside music at Tiki Joe’s Meschutt? Meanwhile, enjoy specialty cocktails, on-tap beer and munchies until the sun goes down.

90 Bishop Lane, Hampton Bays. 631-333-1538, tikijoesbeachclub.com/meschutt

The Wailers at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, May 28, 7–10 p.m.

The Wailers represent the true spirit of reggae and the legend of the ’70s. The band will be playing a special set that includes cuts from Bob Marley’s back catalog. Their latest album mixes Jamaican reggae with urban Latin sounds.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Paula Poundstone Live! At the Bay Street Theater

Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to see Paula Poundstone, the first woman to perform stand-up at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. She’s starred in several HBO specials and is the winner of an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comic. Tickets are $89.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Quail Hill Second Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Spring on over to the Quail Hill Farm, where you can get your garden growing with vegetable, flower and herb seedlings. Cash, checks and credit cards are all accepted.

Deep Lane, Amagansett. 631-283-3198, peconiclandtrust.org/get-involved/events

Maggie Burbank Arts and Crafts Show

Saturday–Sunday, May 28–29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy handmade arts and crafts on the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach. The event will take place rain or shine.

35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org/maggie-burbank-arts-and-crafts-show

Classic Car Show

Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

View some of the finest cars in the Hamptons while taking in the tunes of East End Entertainment’s DJ Michael.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. eastendentertainmentny.com

Orlin & Cohen Beach Volleyball League

Tuesday, May 31, 6–9 p.m.

East End Volleyball has been organizing tournaments on Long Island for 46 years. Head on over to play some ball and enjoy a colorful Hamptons sunset. Tuesday evenings are for coed matches that range from recreational to competitive.

89 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-355-1293, eevb.net

Walking with Purpose

Thursday, June 2, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Get fit and learn some things while you join librarian Sara for a refreshing walk around Hampton Bays. You’ll also get a chance to help clean up the community.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Tour

Thursday, June 2, 6–8 p.m.

Meet at the Village Parking Lot behind Candy Kitchen to begin your invigorating tour of the impressive architecture and landscapes of Sagaponack. The 15-mile tour takes you on a comfortable pace through the neighborhood.

99 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Sound Meditation

Saturday, May 28, 10:30 a.m.

Meet at the Southampton Arts Center for a Sound Meditation led by Bowl Master and Meditation DJ Daniel Lauter. Sound meditations use music and sound to clear the mind and deepen meditative practices.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/wellness

ARF Designer Auction Preview & Cocktail Reception

Saturday, May 28, 6–8 p.m.

Enjoy exclusive merchandise and scrumptious refreshments as the bidding opens for furniture and decorative items donated by friends of ARF, including designers, artisans and dealers. Meanwhile, you’ll be supporting the cause of the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

18 Poxabogue Lane, Southampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org/adoptions/view-our-pets

Rogers Memorial Library Foundation Wine Tasting Party

Saturday, May 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the second annual Wine Tasting Party at the Rogers Memorial Library. Wines will be paired with appetizers and offered at a significant discount through Herbert & Rist Wine & Liquor Store. You can pay ahead of time online, or send a check payable to the Rogers Memorial Library Foundation.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org/foundation

Art Class With Galina Melnick

Thursday, June 2, 1–3 p.m.

Create your own masterpiece using watercolor on surfaces that will act as paper. This is a wonderful class for beginners looking to transform emotions into art, but experienced watercolor artists will enjoy it as well. The $25 fee includes supplies.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

A Flight of Fine Art — Featuring Markus Klinko

On view through June 5

The White Room Gallery kicks off the summer with an exhibition of works by celebrated celebrity photographer Markus Klinko, Punk Me Tender, Nelson De La Nuez, Giancarlo Impiglia and other artists. The gallery is open Wednesday–Sunday.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Cory Arcangel at Lisson Gallery

On view through June 12

Don’t miss the opening of Lisson Gallery’s third year in the Hamptons, beginning with a debut of new works in Cory Arcangel’s Flatware series, which is a collection of inkjet collages on a variety of surfaces. The gallery is open Thursday–Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. and Wednesdays by appointment.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-658-9217, lissongallery.com

The Art of Arthur Pinajian

On view through June 26

Mackey Gallery in East Hampton presents The Art of Arthur Pinajian. The exhibition includes never before seen and rare works by the 20th century artist who went from obscurity to renown.

62 The Circle, East Hampton. 917-592-8568, jmackeygallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.